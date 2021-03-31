Latest News
Afghanistan’s 4 million IDPs need urgent support amid pandemic
Amnesty International has called on the Afghan government and the international community to step up assistance to Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and provide urgent access to adequate housing, food, water, sanitation, and health.
“The Afghan government and the international community must urgently scale up efforts to support the country’s four million internally displaced people (IDPs), who have been left badly exposed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Amnesty International in a new briefing published on Tuesday.
The briefing, “We survived the virus, but may not survive the hunger” looks at the impact of COVID-19 on Afghanistan’s internally displaced,and details how the pandemic has made an already dire situation for IDPs even more precarious.
Living in overcrowded conditions, with insufficient access to water, sanitation, and health facilities, IDPs have little or no means of protecting themselves from contracting, spreading, and recovering from COVID-19, Amnesty International said.
The briefing also addressed the dire conditions in camps and the inadequacy of aid efforts targeted at IDPs.
Camps are cramped, unsanitary and lack even the most basic medical facilities.
According to Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, “Afghanistan’s four million displaced people live in conditions perfectly suited to the rapid transmission of a virus like COVID-19.
“The camps are cramped, unsanitary and lack even the most basic medical facilities. Despite this deadly combination, IDPs have been provided with precious little support to mitigate their situation,” said Hamidi.
“With the number of IDPs increasing daily due to ongoing conflict and the danger of a further wave of COVID infections still present, the Afghan government and international community must do more to protect IDPs.”
“Amnesty International is calling on the Afghan government and the international community to abide by their obligations to IDPs under international law, and allocate specific funding and resources targeted at IDPs to meet their urgent need to access adequate housing, food, water, sanitation, and health,” Amnesty International stated.
Amnesty International spoke to IDPs in settlements in Kabul, Herat and Nangarhar, and found in most cases basic services such as access to water and sanitation have not been provided, and with cramped living spaces, social distancing is not possible, leaving IDPs unable to maintain the hygiene required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Amnesty International also found that IDPs have not been provided with access to adequate medical facilities in the camps.
A 45-year-old woman living in a camp in Nangarhar said: “Most families had the signs of coronavirus, but they were not able to do any test to find out whether they were affected or not. At least seven people who were believed to have contracted coronavirus died in the settlement but again we could not verify due to lack of tests and access to health facilities”.
According to the IDPs interviewed by Amnesty International, there has not been any targeted assistance to women or children by government agencies or international humanitarian organizations during the lockdown.
An IDP in Nangarhar said: “We are living with nothing honestly, we don’t have work, we don’t have money and we don’t have anywhere to live. All I want from the Afghan government and the international community is to help us return to our own villages, help us to rebuild our lives, and live in dignity.”
“COVID-19 clearly presented an enormous challenge to the Afghan government. Though unintended, measures aimed at tackling the pandemic have had a disproportionately damaging impact on IDPs – the country’s most vulnerable group. Dedicated resources and greater support from the international community must be forthcoming to mitigate that impact to the furthest extent possible,” said Hamidi.
Escalating conflict in Afghanistan over the past year has resulted in a rise in the numbers being displaced, with thousands of new cases being registered each week.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, around 327,000 people were displaced in 2020, 80 percent of whom were women and children.
The Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan, which envisioned much improved living conditions for Afghans by 2021, remains severely under-funded, with only 23 percent of requirements having been funded as of 24 July 2020.
17 Haqqani members killed in NDS operation
At least 17 members of the Haqqani Network have been killed in an operation by the NDS in Khost province, the NDS said in a statement on Wednesday.
According to the statement, the operation was conducted in parts of Khost, particularly in the Zumbar Clinic area.
Sabil Ahmad, a Haqqani commander, was also killed in the raids.
The statement said that a woman and her child died when an IED, that the woman was carrying, exploded.
The statement added that the Haqqani Network had planned to use the IED against security forces.
Meanwhile, NDS forces also killed a senior member of Al-Qaeda for the Indian continent and another member of the Taliban in the Gilan district of Paktika province.
The Al-Qaeda member was identified as Sawlat Bed Altajiki also known as Abu Mohammad Altajiki, and the Taliban member was identified as Hazrat Ali also known as Hamza.
Security official gunned down in Logar province
A security official was killed in an attack by unknown armed men on Wednesday in Logar province, police said.
According to police, Farid Faiyaz, an official from the Border Police Brigade in Paktia, was gunned down in the Khizr Bazar area of Logar’s capital Pul-e-Alam at 10 am Wednesday.
Police said Faiyaz came under attack while he was traveling from Kabul to Gardiz, the center of Paktia.
Police added that one of Faiyaz’s bodyguards was also wounded in the attack.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Watchdog calls on England to follow Netherlands, Germany in Qatar protest
Amnesty International said on Wednesday it hopes England will join other countries in protesting against the conditions of migrant laborers in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup there.
Players from Germany, the Netherlands and Norway wore shirts before World Cup qualifiers voicing concern over human rights in Qatar, following a report last month in Britain’s Guardian newspaper that at least 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar in the decade since it won the right to stage the event, Reuters reported.
Qatar’s World Cup organizers say health and safety reforms introduced since the World Cup bid have led to a decline in mortality among workers over the past decade. Their press office did not immediately respond to an email seeking further comment on Wednesday.
“England players will be guided by their own consciences, but if they end up following the lead of German, Dutch and Norwegian players we’d be extremely pleased,” Kate Allen, director of Amnesty International UK, said in a statement to Reuters.
“Harry Kane and the England squad can read the numerous reports about exploited migrant workers in Qatar and quickly see there’s a very serious problem.
“It’s really important that FIFA, the FA, and individual teams and players use their influence to keep pressing the Qatari authorities to follow through on promised labor reforms.”
England manager Gareth Southgate has said the Football Association (FA) and Amnesty International were in talks regarding the situation, Reuters reported.
“My understanding is Amnesty don’t want the tournament postponed or moved,” Southgate told a news conference on Saturday ahead of England’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Albania.
“They want to work and highlight issues that maybe could be improved. It’s important we work with organizations like that.”
