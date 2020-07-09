COVID-19
Afghanistan witnesses decline in Coronavirus cases: MoPH
Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of the Public Health, says the number of people infected with the Coronavirus decreased to halve compared to a month and a half ago.
Coronavirus has declined in Afghanistan; as the Acting Minister of Public Health himself has removed the medical mask from his face at the press conference and used a home mask instead.
Javad Osmani said: “Compared to two months ago, the infected patients to the virus decreased by 30 percent. If the Coronavirus patients do not reach less than 5%, the situation will not get back to normal.”
On the other hand, the Anti-Corona Emergency Committee warns that as of today, 15 moving teams are inspecting restaurants, cafes, and parks, and if they do not follow the health recommendations, they will be fined first and then they will be banned.
“Today we have sent 15 moving teams to the city to fine and block restaurants and cafes that have started arbitrarily, and this time nothing is acceptable,” said Mohammad Yaqub Haidari, Kabul’s governor.
Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said that those citizens who remain out of the Hajj shift this year will be able to perform the Hajj next year while maintaining the same shift.
Officials at the Ministry of Public Health say that researchers have found that the Coronavirus can spread through the air. They warn people if they do not avoid unnecessary patrols and commute on Eid al-Adha, they will see the second wave of coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
WHO acknowledges virus may be airborne
If true, it could change how governments have been fighting the virus, including the one and two-meter separation rule many countries adopted for social distancing.
“We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields regarding the COVID-19 virus and pandemic and therefore we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications regarding the modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions that need to be taken,” the WHO’s technical lead for controlling the pandemic, Benedetta Allegranzi, said in a news conference on Tuesday.
The WHO was quick to say that the evidence is not final and they’re expected to put out their most recent findings in the coming days.
Doctor Anthony Fauci, of the White House’s pandemic response, had this to say, “There isn’t a lot of definitive evidence about what the impact of the aerosolization is on COVID expression. However, we have some good examples, back with SARS, which is a similar virus, where there were clear cut examples of spread by aerosol. So although we don’t think it’s a major issue of spread, it’s something that we can’t completely rule out.”
Fauci says this is one of the reasons why people need to wear masks to protect themselves and others.
Source: Reuters
Covid-19 in Afghanistan; 22 died, 194 others infected
According to the Ministry of Public Health and in the past 24 hours, 22 patients died of the pandemic and 194 others tested positive.
According to the MoPH statistics, 15 cases in Kabul, 57 cases in Herat, 11 cases in Balkh, 23 cases in Takhar, 32 cases in Daikundi, 12 cases in Badghis, five cases in Parwan, five cases in Badakhshan, two cases in Kunar, 11 cases in Ghazni, six cases in Kandahar, six cases in Maidan Wardak, two cases in Khost, one case in Nangarhar, one case in Laghman, and three cases in Panjshir were registered.
Taking these numbers into account, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan came to 33,384.
Meanwhile, 22 patients passed out of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the country bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 920.
MoPH added that 495 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,151.
Afghanistan witnesses decline in Coronavirus cases: MoPH
