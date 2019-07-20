Afghanistan Wins Team Category of South Asian Body Building, Physique Sports Championship

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2019)

Afghanistan won the team category of the 12th round of South Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship.

The Afghan athletes won six gold medals, two silver medals, and four bronze medals and rose to the top of the championship’s team category.

In addition, Ahmad Reza, the Afghan athlete, could achieve the “Mister’ title in the 100Kg weight category.

The 12th round of South Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship was held in Katmandu city of Nepal where 17 athletes participated from Afghanistan.

Following Afghanistan, India secured the second position followed by Nepal in the third position.