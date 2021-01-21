Sport
Afghanistan wins by 16 runs in first of three ODIs against Ireland
Afghanistan got off to a flying start in their first ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after they won the toss and opted to bat first.
The Afghanistan opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz – a 19-year-old on ODI debut – and Javed Ahmadi put on 120 for the first wicket before Ireland’s Andy McBrine accounted for Ahmadi, who found Simi Singh in the deep after a period of sustained pressure.
That breakthrough sparked somewhat of a middle-order collapse at the hands of McBrine, whose wickets reduced Afghanistan from 120-0 to 161-5 in the space of 10 overs.
Fortunately for Afghanistan, Rahmanullah displayed a kind of maturity that belied his relative inexperience, as the youngster held firm as wickets fell at the other end, Cricket World reported.
Rahmanullah – who was the player of the series in the three-match T20I series between the two sides in 2020 – eventually brought up his maiden ODI hundred in the 35th over, before accelerating to finish on 127, a knock that came at exactly a run per ball.
Rahmanullah’s effort seemed to inspire the Afghanistan lower-order who rallied after the centurion’s dismissal, to take their side from 198-7 to an imposing final total of 287-9 from their 50 overs with the majority of their late innings run-scoring coming off the blade of Rashid Khan, who blasted a 30-ball 55 from No.9.
Afghanistan kept a tight hold on Ireland’s run chase throughout. Right-arm quick Naveen-ul-Haq took two important early wickets, first trapping O’Brien lbw for one before deceiving Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie with a slower ball for 15, reported Cricket World.
Paul Stirling and Harry Tector brought up a 50-run partnership for the third wicket before both fell in quick succession, as Tector spooned a return catch to Gulbadin off another slower ball before Nabi pinned Stirling in front for 39.
With Ireland 88-4, a rebuilding job was required. Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker combined to put on 86 for the fifth wicket before the former eventually fell lbw to Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 39.
Tucker kicked on, though. He soon brought up a second career ODI half-century and raced past his previous career-best ODI score of 56; he eventually fell on 83, stumped trying to use his feet against Rashid as the asking rate climbed. As assured an innings it was, it wasn’t quite enough for Ireland as they eventually fell 16 runs short.
Latest News
Three-match ODI series sees Afghanistan take on Ireland
A big stand-off is building as the first of a three-match ODI series gets underway between Afghanistan and Ireland on Thursday.
These three matches form part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
Last time Afghanistan and Ireland met in an ODI was 21 May 2019 in Belfast, where the visitors won by 126 runs.
The Afghans were also the team to cut Ireland’s World Cup dreams short three years ago when they knocked them out in the qualifiers back in 2018. Afghanistan have not played an International match since March 2020.
An unofficial warm-up match was played between the two sides last weekend, providing a chance for the teams to size each other up. It could prove to be a useful exercise in deciphering the opposition ahead of the match.
Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland captain, said: “We’re fully confident that we play good cricket and that we can come away with 30 points, but we’re going to have to do it (play good cricket) for all three games – they come thick and fast, but that’s what everyone is here for: we’re here to get 30 points and if we don’t come away with that, we’ll be disappointed.”
The first ODI between the two teams gets underway Thursday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Sport
Bamiyan youth take to the slopes in first skiing contest of the season
Dozens of men and women took part in Friday’s Peace and Friendship Cup ski challenge at the Shahid Mazari slope in Bamiyan province.
Organized by the Eagle Sports Club and the Sports Directorate of Bamiyan province, the aim of the contest was to promote peace and friendship.
According to Afzal Noori, the head of Eagle Sports Club, more than 60 athletes participated in three categories, including eight women, in the first ski contest of 2021.
Winners were Zahra Noori in the women’s section, Mujtaba in the youth category and Mohammad Amin in the teenager section.
Hundreds of spectators also braved the icy weather to watch the competitors taken on the slope in the foothills of Baba mountain close to Bamiyan city.
The young ski enthusiasts welcomed the chance to compete but said the lack of suitable facilities such as ski lifts were a challenge.
They said they have repeatedly spoken to government officials about the problems but nothing has yet been done to develop the sport.
Sayed Ishaq Hashemi, the director of physical education and sports in Bamiyan, confirmed the challenges and the lack of standard facilities for skiers in the province and appealed to the International Ski Federation for help.
Friday’s competitors meanwhile said Bamiyan youth are calling on the world to unite with them to end the war and violence in Afghanistan by holding ski contests to promote peace.
Latest News
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
The KFC BBL’s cadre of Afghanistan stars will leave Australia this week ahead of the country’s one-day international (ODI) series against Ireland in the UAE.
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman have all been named in their country’s 16-man squad that will face Ireland in three ODIs from January 21.
That series had already been pushed back by several days due to visa issues for the UAE, where matches will be played, but the time has come for the Afghans to depart for national duties, Cricket Australia reported.
Adelaide Strikers stalwart Rashid, the national vice-captain, will play his final match of BBL|10 on Monday night against the Melbourne Stars in Adelaide, which will also be his 50th appearance for the club.
“When your national team needs you, you have to go and do your duties, but at the same time I will miss playing with my blue brothers,” Rashid said on Sunday.
“Of course, I love everything about Adelaide and playing for the Strikers, it is such a beautiful place and ground and all the fans have been wonderful since I started here four years ago.
“I wish my team-mates well for the rest of the tournament and hopefully we will make finals and go further than that.”
The Brisbane Heat meanwhile hope to still have Mujeeb for one more fixture on Thursday against the Melbourne Renegades.
“It looks like the Renegades game will be the last one for Mujeeb,” Heat coach Darren Lehmann said.
“It’s been wonderful having him again and we believe his bowling has gone to a new level this summer.”
Mujeeb claimed career best and club record figures of 5-15 against the Hobart Hurricanes last week and has taken 12 wickets so far this season for the Heat at 14.33 and an economy of 6.61, cricket.com.au reported.
The Melbourne Renegades have already lost Nabi who has departed Australia en route to Abu Dhabi for national duty.
Three people killed in separate incidents in Kabul
Afghanistan wins by 16 runs in first of three ODIs against Ireland
Historic summit of world’s Islamic scholars planned to resolve Afghanistan crisis
SIGAR urges tighter VIP control to stop cash smuggling through airport
Morning News Show: Afghan women challenges discussed
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in helicopter crash
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Morning News Show: Afghan women challenges discussed
Morning News Show: Polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Joe Biden’s policies on Afghan peace and war
Tahawol: Prospects for Afghanistan peace talks discussed
Sola: Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Trending
-
COVID-194 days ago
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Finance Ministry’s HR director arrested
-
Latest News3 days ago
Two more explosions rattle Kabul amid growing outcry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dostum returns to the battlefield to fight the Taliban
-
Featured5 days ago
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
-
Latest News3 days ago
Leaked documents indicate embezzlement of Parwan’s COVID budget
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two women arrested on charges of blackmailing Kabul men
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani threatens to fire Balkh security chiefs over boy’s kidnapping