Afghanistan win ODI series after beating Netherlands by 48 runs
A second one-day hundred from opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fired Afghanistan to a series-winning 48-run victory over the Netherlands in the second ODI in Doha on Sunday.
Replying to Afghanistan’s 237 for six from their 50 overs, the Netherlands were bowled out for just 189 in 47.4 overs.
The Afghans, who won the first of the three-match series on Friday, saw striking six fours and three sixes as he went on to his second ODI century — his first came on debut against Ireland in January last year.
The series is part of the World Cup Super League, which will determine the qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Afghanistan lead the three-match series 2-0 with the final ODI to be played in Doha on Tuesday.
Pakistani MMA fighters compete in Afghanistan
Pakistani athletes took part in a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) competition in Afghanistan’s Khost province on Friday where they faced Afghan MMA fighters in the first such contest since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power in August last year.
Fourteen Pakistani MMA fighters took part in the contest.
Organizers of the contest meanwhile said the aim of the tournament was to show the world that conditions in the country are safe and that life carries on as normal.
“This competition is between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Fourteen of our fighters are from Pakistan and fourteen from Afghanistan. We have very strong players who have played well. We want to extend this series and make good neighborliness and show it to the world, that Afghanistan is safe so players from other countries will also come,” said Nimatullah Hemat, head of KFN (Khost Fight Night) organization in Khost.
Pakistani athletes were happy to compete in Afghanistan and said they will invite Afghan athletes to Pakistan for similar competitions.
“A very happy people gave me a lot of love. Very good games have been played. We want to invite Afghan players to Pakistan so that they can also compete freely there. Thank you for the love of the people here,” said Bismillah, a Pakistani fighter.
“Good games have been played here, we are happy to have come to Afghanistan. There are some very talented MMA athletes here who have competed very well with us and their talent should be taken into consideration and we want them to come to Pakistan and hold such tournaments there,” said Abdul Rahman, a Pakistani fighter.
Meanwhile, Afghan MMA athletes say the government and businessmen have not helped them, adding that there are talented athletes among them but they cannot go abroad to compete due to financial constraints.
“No attention has been paid to sports in the country, neither businesses nor government pays any attention. We have talented athletes who can play abroad, but they have financial problems and they cannot compete in foreign countries,” said Sher Shah, Afghan MMA fighter.
These martial arts athletes say that if the facilities are provided, they will not only achieve good results in the country, but they will also win awards in the international arena.
Afghan U19 cricket team trounce Zimbabwe by 109 runs
Afghanistan thrashed Zimbabwe by 109 runs in the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago.
The win saw Afghanistan finish in second spot in Group C, with Pakistan taking the top spot.
Both Afghanistan and Zimbabwe had identical results in the tournament in their previous two matches as both sides had won against Papua New Guinea but lost to Pakistan in their group matches before Saturday’s game.
Following their win, Afghanistan has now advanced to the quarterfinals of the West Indies World Cup.
Afghanistan beat Netherlands in first ODI by 36 runs
Afghanistan beat the Netherlands by 36 runs in the first of a three-match one-day international series in Doha on Friday.
Hashmatullah Shahidi produced a match-winning half-century on debut as Afghanistan ODI captain.
Shahidi, batting at No. 4, struck four fours and two sixes as he shepherded the innings all the way through to the 50th over. He had the experienced Rahmat Shah for support, the right-hand batter scoring 70 off 102 balls.
Shahidi’s knock, worth 73 runs in 94 balls, rescued a faltering innings, and once there was a total of 222 for 8 on the board, Afghanistan’s star bowling attack, led by Rashid Khan, put the squeeze on Netherlands and beat them by 36 runs.
Rashid claimed three wickets and effected a run-out with his 3/31 while Shahidi, with his fighting 73 runs, was man of the match.
Yamin Ahmadzai grabbed 2/34 while Mujeeb ur Rehman picked up 2/39 for Afghanistan.
Afghanistan now lead the 3-match ODI series 1-0, and have also added 10 more points to their tally at the ICC CWC Super League.
Afghanistan now carries 40 points from four games they have played.
The 2nd match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.
