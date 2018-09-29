Afghanistan Welcomes U.S.’s Move to Review Iran Sanctions on Chabahar Port

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2018)

The U.S. will take into consideration the impact of American sanctions against Tehran on Chabahar port in Iran that provides a surface link between India and Afghanistan.

“When it comes to Chabahar, we are in the process of reviewing the imposition of sanctions,” Alice Wells, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, told IANS in an interview as cited by NDTV.

“So that process (of review) is underway and we take India’s concerns and interest in being able to expand exports to Afghanistan and to increase Afghanistan exports to India, very seriously.

“As we look at the reinforcement of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the sanctions, we will, I think carefully, evaluate the impact that it could have, for instance on Afghanistan,” Wells added.

The Ministry of Transport said that investment drive is progressing fast on the port from Iran, Afghanistan, and India.

The implementation plan of Chabahar port agreement has been completed and we are ready to provide the necessary facilities to Afghan traders at the port,” Spokesman of the Transport and Aviation Ministry Hekmatullah Qawanj told Ariana News.

According to the estimation of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries, currently, more than $150 million have been invested in transport and forming factories in Chabahar port by 60 Afghan traders.

“Some of the investments which have been made on the port are very important for all of the three countries,” said Tawfiq Dawari, deputy head of ACCI. “When the port excluded [from Iran sanctions], Afghanistan will have trade relations with these countries and it will have an impact on the exports as well as paving ground for more investment,”

Chabahar port is providing Afghanistan with vital direct sea access, which the country hopes will improve its trade prospects. Crucially, exporting goods to countries such as India will allow Afghanistan to reduce its dependence on Pakistan.