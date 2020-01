(Last Updated On: January 19, 2020)

Afghan 19-year-olds female futsal players are preparing for the Central Asia tournaments.

The first round of the Central Asia 19-year-olds futsal tournaments, comprised of Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kirghizstan, are to take place 24 through 29 January. Tajikistan is hosting the tournaments.

Afghan 19-year-olds female futsal players are going to play its first tournament versus Kirghizstan, this Friday. Secondly, they will be playing versus Iran, next Saturday.