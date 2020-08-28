Latest News
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov have agreed on an electricity transmission contract between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
“The two sides agreed on the signing of a power transmission agreement between Breshna Shirkat and the Uzbek Ministry of Energy, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and transport,” the statement said.
Acting Foreign Minister @MHaneefAtmar, heading a high-level delegation to Tashkent, met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. The two sides agreed on the signing of a power transmission agreement between the two countries & expanding cooperation in trade and transport.
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) August 28, 2020
Abdulaziz Kamilov said: “We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.”
According to the statement, the two sides discussed the importance of reconciliation in Afghanistan and the role of Uzbekistan in promoting peace and building regional consensus.
Kamilov emphasized Uzbekistan’s support for an Afghan-led and owned peace process and the position of the Afghan government.
“We hope to see the immediate start of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban,” he added.
Atmar, who headed a high-level Afghan delegation to Tashkent for a two-day official visit, has informed Kamilov about the need for an early start of peace talks, preservation of the Islamic Republic, and the achievements of the past 19 years to ensure a lasting peace.
Atmar assured his Uzbek counterpart that Afghanistan had a strong will to strengthen and expand relations with Uzbekistan.
“We want to improve political, economic, and cultural relations with our friendly neighboring country, Uzbekistan,” Atmar noted.
“In closing, both sides agreed on a roadmap aimed at unifying the views of the leaders of the two countries in order to develop and expand long-term relations,” the statement concluded.
General Miller visits flood-stricken Parwan to assess damage
Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller visited Parwan province on Thursday to assess damage to the provincial capital after deadly flash floods swept through the town this week, killing over 100 people and destroying hundreds of homes.
NATO and Afghan security forces have been providing critical assistance to flood-stricken Parwan as part of their efforts to work together for the security of all Afghans.
During his visit Miller said: “Let me offer my condolences to the people of Parwan for the loss of life and loss of property and to all the families that are affected.”
In a statement issued by NATO late Friday, the organization said Afghan National Security and Defense Forces and the NATO Resolute Support Mission are providing aid and assistance to help families recover.
“Afghan forces are leading recovery efforts, search and rescue and clearing debris” read the statement.
In addition, NATO has so far donated thousands of meals, bottles of water and personal hygiene kits and blankets which were flown in on Coalition aircraft to help victims.
Miller visited the province with acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid and Independent Directorate of Local Governance Director Samim Katawazia to assess the damage and reassure local leaders they would receive the support they needed during the crisis.
“Let me also offer my thanks to the people of Parwan for your leadership and the security forces that are stepping forward to try to alleviate the suffering of the people,” Miller said.
“They are your sons and daughters. I would ask all of you to be very vocal about your support. You have every right to be proud of them.”
Miller also recognized the sacrifices Afghan forces bear as they work to secure peace in the country despite ongoing high levels of Taliban violence.
“I always tell the Taliban, I tell the world, that the violence needs to come down,” he said.
“That is very important for the people of Afghanistan.”
The Resolute Support commander reiterated that NATO continues to stand behind and support the Afghan people, noting his long-standing relationships with Khalid and Katawazia as a long-standing example of the tight relationships that have been built over the last two decades.
“We have been through some good times and we have been through some hard times, but we always stay together. And I think that is important. Again thank you for your leadership,” Miller said.
Atmar says gov’t will release remaining ‘hard-core’ Taliban prisoners by the end of next week
The Afghan government says that it would release the remaining “hard-core” Taliban prisoners by the end of next week, aimed to kick start the long-waited intra-Afghan negotiations.
In an online discussion hosted by Washington D.C.-based United States Institute of Peace, Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar said, “we will have released by the end of next week over 5 600 of Taliban’s prisoners.”
It is extremely important for us to work closely with Central Asia and assure them that peace in Afghanistan is going to serve their security needs as well, says Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar.
— U.S. Institute of Peace (@USIP) August 27, 2020
Atmar urged the freed prisoners not to return to the battlefields.
“The Taliban will have to honor their promise that these people will not go back to the battlefield,” he said.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Thursday that Intra-Afghan negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban would start next week.
The first round of talks is expected to take place in Doha, Qatar, and will likely focus on a ceasefire.
Talks were due to start early this month but stalled after President Ashraf Ghani failed to release the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners as per a decree he signed to this effect.
Already about 5,000 Taliban prisoners have been freed but the last batch is deemed hardcore and is guilty of having masterminded some of the more serious attacks in the country while others are drug kingpins.
Atmar, however, said that most of this issue has been resolved.
“It seems that most of the hurdles have been either removed or we are in the process of building consensus on a solution. I am cautiously optimistic that this will not be a further hurdle on the way,” Atmar said.
Iranian RCS ready to assist flood-affected people in Parwan
Iranian Red Crescent Society said that it is ready to provide relief assistance to flood-affected people in northern Parwan province.
Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Karim Hemmati via a phone call with Deputy Afghan Red Crescent Society Mirwais Akram said that the organization is ready to offer aid “flood-stricken people in Afghanistan,” Fars News reported.
Meanwhile, Mirwais Akram has appreciated IRCS’ readiness and added that the scale of damages and emergency requirements will be estimated soon, based on which, type of the needed assistance would be announced to Iran, the report said.
It comes as, on early Wednesday, devastating flash floods swept through Parwan’s provincial capital Charikar in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
More than 100 people have died and more than 150 were injured in the incident.
According to the reports, around 300 residential areas have also been ruined and people still search for their belongings under the rubbles.
Meanwhile, close to 160 people have died and nearly 200 others injured in flash floods in Parwan, Kabul, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Nuristan, Laghman and Khost provinces.
