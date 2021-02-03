Connect with us

Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal

3 hours ago

(Last Updated On: February 3, 2021)
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan on Tuesday signed an agreement for a landmark railway link aimed at bolstering trade ties between Central and South Asia.
 
The signing ceremony for the multi-billion-dollar project took place in Tashkent, and was attended by senior officials from the three countries including Afghanistan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar.

Speaking at the event, Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Sardor Umurzakov said peace and stability in Afghanistan will lead to development, economic growth and increased regional cooperation.

Atmar in turn thanked the host country for playing its leading role in the pursuit of the landmark project.
 
The proposed 573 km railway track is set to connect Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent via Afghan capital Kabul with Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar. 
 
The three countries signed a joint request last month seeking a $4.8 billion loan from international financial institutions for the Trans-Afghan railway project, Yeni Safak news agency reported.
 
Last month, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan inaugurated three major energy and connectivity projects aimed at strengthening bilateral and regional ties. 
 
The three projects included a power transmission project, a fiber optic line for high speed internet, and a railway line between the two neighbors.
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021

2 days ago

February 1, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2021)

Japan has announced its decision to provide over $122 million to support humanitarian and development programs in Afghanistan for the year 2021.

In a statement issued on Monday, by the Japanese Embassy in Kabul, this aid “is a vigorous step forward in realizing Japan’s pledge delivered at the Geneva Conference in November 2020, where Foreign Minister Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu affirmed Japan’s long-lasting friendship with and support for the people of Afghanistan, and pledged financial assistance up to 180 million USD per year between 2021 and 2024, a figure
comparable to the past four years.”

The embassy stated that this $122.2 million contribution forms a part of Japan’s assistance to Afghanistan to be disbursed in 2021.

“It will enable implementation of 17 humanitarian and development assistance projects orchestrated by various organizations throughout the country, aiming for the betterment of livelihoods through multiple approaches,” read the statement.

“Enhanced security sector plays an essential role in the Afghan-led nation building as we gaze at peace on the horizon. Our continuous contribution to the Law and Order Trust Fund for Afghanistan (LOTFA) exemplifies Japan’s commitment for a peaceful Afghanistan, as LOTFA is a significant multi donor program that plays a vital role in strengthening the country’s security sector,” said Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan OKADA Takashi.

“In light of the global pandemic, we also believe that assistance for vulnerable segment of the population who are most severely affected is essential. We truly hope that this new support will contribute to bringing about as many joyous smiles of Afghan people as possible,” he said.

Japan has been assisting Afghanistan’s nation-building efforts in various
fields including security, agriculture, rural development, human capacity
development, education, health, infrastructure, culture and humanitarian
assistance for many years.

With the upcoming disbursement of $122.2 million, the cumulative Japanese assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 will amount to $6.9 billion.

Minister of mines concerned over widespread illegal mining

6 days ago

January 28, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 28, 2021)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has raised concerns about illegal mining being carried out by the Taliban and powerful figures across the country.

Ministry officials said Taliban and other insurgents are illegally extracting minerals from more than 750 locations.

“The Taliban are currently mining in 750 areas. This group is using the money [made from] mining against the government,” said Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, Minister of Mines and Petroleum.

Chakhansuri meanwhile also stated that the legal and technical work around the contract for Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar has been completed and the Chinese company involved will prepare for negotiations.

Meanwhile, officials from the National Development Department of the Presidential Palace denied reports this week that alleged the office staff consume 18 different types and cuts of meat.

Officials said a contract had been signed for the procurement of the meat but that the meat was specifically used by the department when it hosted foreign guests.

“Our staff use meat three times a week. Eighteen types of meat is used only when hosting foreign guests,” said Sadaqatullah Sadiq, deputy head of National Development Department of the Presidential Palace.

This comes after documents were leaked on social media recently which indicated that the Palace buys 18 types of meat for their own use, while the majority of the country lives below the poverty line.

Central Bank to replace old and damaged banknotes

1 week ago

January 26, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2021)

Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) said Tuesday that new banknotes are being printed and will be put into circulation in Afghanistan soon.

Addressing a press conference, the Bank’s General Manager for Payments Mir Aziz Baraki stated that the bank collects around 3.8 billion AFN worth of old and damaged banknotes from circulation each year and replaces them with new banknotes.

Baraki added that the bank would issue 380 million notes this year in the denominations of 10, 20, 50, and 100 AFN.

The official said an amount has already been printed and would be released into circulation soon.

There is an estimated 293 billion AFN (approximately $3.7 billion) in circulation in Afghanistan currently.

