Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal

Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan on Tuesday signed an agreement for a landmark railway link aimed at bolstering trade ties between Central and South Asia.

The signing ceremony for the multi-billion-dollar project took place in Tashkent, and was attended by senior officials from the three countries including Afghanistan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar.

Speaking at the event, Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Sardor Umurzakov said peace and stability in Afghanistan will lead to development, economic growth and increased regional cooperation.

Atmar in turn thanked the host country for playing its leading role in the pursuit of the landmark project.

The proposed 573 km railway track is set to connect Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent via Afghan capital Kabul with Pakistan’s northern city of Peshawar.

The three countries signed a joint request last month seeking a $4.8 billion loan from international financial institutions for the Trans-Afghan railway project, Yeni Safak news agency reported.

Last month, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan inaugurated three major energy and connectivity projects aimed at strengthening bilateral and regional ties.

The three projects included a power transmission project, a fiber optic line for high speed internet, and a railway line between the two neighbors.