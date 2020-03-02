Afghanistan-Uzbekistan border closes over coronavirus fears

(Last Updated On: March 2, 2020)

Uzbekistan closed its border – Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge – with Afghanistan Monday morning, aimed to prevent coronavirus spreading to the country.

The Afghanistan–Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge is a road and rail bridge across the river the Amu Darya, connecting the town of HAiratan in the northern Balkh province with Termez of Uzbekistan.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, the spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the border closure would be temporary and could reopen soon.

Two days earlier, a flight from Iran was landed at Mazar-e-Sharif, however, local officials said no passenger was infected with the virus.

So far, no positive case of the virus has been recorded in the province, as a positive case was detected in Herat and some possible infections were reported in Ghor, Farah, and Badakhshan provinces.

It comes as Pakistan on Sunday announced the closure of one of the two borders, Chaman border, with Afghanistan for one-week amid the coronavirus outbreak in Afghanistan.