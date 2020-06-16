Latest News
Afghanistan, US, Russia hold trilateral meeting on Afghan peace process
The Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar held a trilateral meeting with US Special Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov via video teleconference Monday.
The three countries have reiterated their strong commitment to an Afghan-owned peace process and support for safeguarding Afghanistan’s achievements over the past 19 years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
According to the statement, all sides agreed as follow:
- The Russian and the US Governments welcome the Afghan Government’s commitment and progress towards releasing of the Taliban prisoners as a necessary step towards the early start of the intra-Afghan negotiations. The parties call on the Taliban to reciprocate the Afghan Government’s move by releasing all Afghan Government prisoners held by them consistent with their commitment in the Doha Agreement.
- Recognizing the importance of ensuring a positive atmosphere for the impending negotiations, the parties call for a significant reduction in violence as a confidence-building measure. The Afghan Government’s proposal concerning the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for compliance with ‘Reduction in Violence (RiV) measures and to ensure mutual accountability overall through the peace process is a positive contribution.
- The parties welcome the readiness of both sides to the intra-Afghan negotiations for an early start of the negotiations and expect that an initial meeting between the negotiating teams must be held immediately to agree on the agenda and next steps. Consistent with the Doha Agreement, the parties expect that achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire will be included in the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations at the outset.
- The parties agree on the importance of regional and international cooperation as key to sustaining the intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to the success of the peace process. In this context, the parties call for further consultations through existing or new inclusive regional and international mechanisms aimed at further strengthening regional and international consensus in support of the peace process.
- The parties agree to meet again in this Trilateral format to discuss the progress made in the intra-Afghan negotiation process. The schedule and details of the next meeting are to be determined through diplomatic channels.
Latest News
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
A woman was killed by her husband in Parwan province on Monday night, a local official confirmed.
The incident has taken place in the Shinwari district of the province at around 10 p.m. Monday.
Akogul Mohammadi, district governor for Shinwari told Ariana News that a young lady was stabbed by her husband to death.
Mohammadi said that the perpetrator was arrested by the police.
The motive for the murder yet to be determined but Mohammadi said that the man was suffering from mental illness.
Latest News
MSF withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi after deadly attack on maternity ward
The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced that it has decided to end activities and withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul, the MSF said.
In a statement released on June 15, the organization said that the decision was taken following the brutal attack on our maternity wing on 12 May, in which 16 mothers were systematically shot dead. An MSF midwife, two children aged 7 and 8, and six other people present at the time of the attack were also killed.
Dasht-e-Barchi #Afghanistan – While we don’t know who was responsible for the attack, we know enough to realise that patients, health workers and humanitarian activity were targeted, and that similar attacks may occur again in the future.https://t.co/gsZc6NvPxG
— MSF International (@MSF) June 15, 2020
“The decision comes with the understanding that while no information has emerged about the perpetrators or motive of the assault, mothers, babies, and health staff were the deliberate targets of the attack and that similar attacks may occur in the future,” the organization said.
“We have to accept reality… to remain would mean to factor in such loss of human lives as a parameter of our activity, and this is unthinkable,” said Thierry Allafort-Duverger, MSF Director-General.
“We were aware that our presence in Dasht-e-Barchi carried risks, but we just couldn’t believe that someone would take advantage of the absolute vulnerability of women about to give birth to murder them and their babies,” says Thierry Allafort-Duverger, MSF Director-General. “But it did happen.”
“Today, we have to accept reality: higher walls and thicker security doors won’t prevent such horrific assaults from happening again,” says Allafort-Duverger. “To remain would mean to factor in such loss of human lives as a parameter of our activity, and this is unthinkable.”
MSF further said that it was looking into ways to support local initiatives aimed at improving access to healthcare as the security conditions have forced the organization to withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi.
The end of MSF’s activities in the maternity wing of Dasht-e-Barchi hospital is a necessary but painful decision, fraught with consequences for more than one million people who live in the area. Most of them are from the Hazara community, a historically marginalized and poor population, many of whom were displaced by decades of conflict.
Médecins Sans Frontières withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi.
Following the brutal attack of 12 may, which killed 16 mothers and a midwife, @MSF has announced today its decision to end activities and withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul.
(1/3)
— MSF Afghanistan (@MSF_Afghanistan) June 15, 2020
MSF has been working in Dasht-e-Barchi in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health since November 2014, providing free-of-charge maternity and neonatal care in one of the most densely populated areas of Kabul.
Latest News
Taliban attacks intensified in most parts of Afghanistan recently
Over the course of 24 hours, nearly 20 of Afghan forces have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in Taliban attacks.
In the last two days alone, the Taliban have carried out attacks in parts of more than a dozen Afghan provinces, most of which have focused on government checkpoints, according to information obtained by Ariana News.
Despite the unannounced ceasefire, war is being reported from all over Afghanistan.
In Faryab’s Qaisar district, three Afghan forces and 17 Taliban fighters were killed in heavy attacks by the group.
In Kapisa’s Tagab district and Maidan Wardak’s Jalriz district, at least one soldier in Jalriz and killing 11 local police forces in Taliban attacks.
“There was an attack by the Taliban that resulted in casualties and a number of people’s forces were killed in the conflict,” said Mohammad Hussein Sanjani, head of the Kapisa Provincial Council.
In eastern Afghanistan, six districts of Nangarhar have witnessed war, and fighting has been intensified in the districts of Alishing, Dawlatabad, and Alingar of Laghman province.
Taliban attacks on government forces are also reported to have been intensified in several districts of Paktia, Paktika, Khost, and Logar.
“Taliban are fighting alongside the Arabs and the Punjabis, and as per uncorroborated reports, the Uighurs are also fighting alongside them,” said Shamim Khan Katawazi, the governor of Paktia.
In western Afghanistan; Ghor’s Pasaband district is on the verge of collapse, parts of Badghis, Herat, and Farah are witnesses of fierce fighting; In Helmand, the Taliban has started clashes in three different districts.
“After the forces leave the checkpoints, the Taliban plant mines in it, and when the army and police return the next day, they encounter the mine blast and are martyred,” said Gul Agha Muslim, a member of the Helmand Provincial Council.
Although the Taliban have carried out offensive attacks, government forces are on defensive mode, the interior ministry said.
“Violence has not diminished, it has increased, but we are still trying to maintain a defensive mode because of our commitment to peace,” said Jawid Faisal, the spokesman for the National Security Council.
In the past week alone, the Taliban have carried out attacks in 29 provinces that have claimed the lives of nearly 700 pro-government personnel and civilians, according to security sources.
The Taliban deny responsivity for civilian casualties in their attacks.
Afghanistan, US, Russia hold trilateral meeting on Afghan peace process
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
MSF withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi after deadly attack on maternity ward
Coronavirus: Plasma therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
Taliban attacks intensified in most parts of Afghanistan recently
Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan
President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Zerbena: Spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan imposes financial loss
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Coronavirus: Plasma therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
Zerbena: People emphasis on waive for electricity bill less than a thousand AFN
Morning News Show: Khost security situation discussed
Tahawol: Breakthrough in Afghan peace following political agreement between Ghani, Abdullah
Coronavirus: People complain of expensive Coronavirus test in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
- Latest News4 days ago
Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan cricketer Nabi tops player rankings for ODI all-rounders
- COVID-194 days ago
Convalescent plasma trials begin for COVID-19 treatment – Balkh
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan parliament fails in its one-year performance
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani: Ceasefire is a key element in advancing the peace process
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad says intra-Afghan negotiations “must begin immediately”
- Latest News5 days ago
Efforts underway to determine ‘time & place’ for Intra-Afghan talks