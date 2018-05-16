Afghanistan: UN Calls for Ceasefire during Ramadan

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2018 7:38 pm)

The United Nations Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto has extended warmest wishes to all Afghans on occasion of the month of Ramadan.

“As the Islamic month of Ramadan begins, I would like to extend, on behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan, warmest wishes to all Afghans in the country and abroad,” Yamamoto said in a statement on Wednesday.

The coming weeks will be a special time of prayer and reflection for Afghans, and a time of contemplation and compassion to reflect on the condition of those who have been affected by the prolonged conflict in the country.

“I sincerely hope that the observation of Ramadan will provide an opportunity for all communities in Afghanistan to come closer to each other and build bridges peacefully. In the same spirit, I would like to call parties to the conflict to respect this religious obligation and halt the fighting,” the UN envoy said.

The statement added that the United Nations in Afghanistan remains committed to stand with the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, united and prosperous Afghanistan.

“I wish all Afghans, Ramadan Mubarak,” he added.