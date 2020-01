(Last Updated On: January 24, 2020)

The Afghanistan under 19 national women futsal team, Friday, lost its first tournament to Kirghizstan 3-0, in the central Asian championship 2020.

The players are going to play their second tournament versus Iran, on Saturday.

The first round of Central Asian Futsal Championship of women under 19, is comprised of six countries, hosted by Tajikistan and held in Dushanbe.