Afghanistan, U.S., Saudi Arabia, UAE hold Quadrilateral Meeting in Abu Dhabi

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2018 5:15 pm)

National security advisers from Afghanistan, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates held a quadrilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to finalize an action plan on counter-terrorism, peace and regional cooperation.

Hanif Atmar, Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday, leading a high-ranking delegation.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) says the Abu Dhabi meeting will help the peace process in Afghanistan.

“The meeting will bring clear progresses in supporting the Afghan peace process and the regional and international consensus. The meeting which is on action plan on counter-terrorism will complete the regional cooperation,” Qadir Shah, spokesman of NDS said.

In the meantime, the High Peace Council (HPC) says meetings on Afghan-led peace process from any address will be in interest of the country.

Many believe that the neighboring countries of Afghanistan are the main factors to facilitate the reconciliation process in this country.

“The regional countries that are the partners of Afghanistan in everything can bring peace in the country too,” Ahmad Saeedi, political analyst added.

The last meeting on counter-terrorism, peace process and economic development was in March in Washington between the national security advisers of the four countries.