Latest News
Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan FMs to discuss Afghan peace process
Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Turkey, and Pakistan will hold a trilateral meeting to discuss the Afghan peace process in Istanbul on Friday.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar will discuss the latest development in the peace process with his Pakistani and Turkish counterparts, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The Ministry said that the Trilateral Meeting would play a “significant role” in the successful planning and convening of the Istanbul Peace Conference, which was postponed from April 24 to May 4.
The Istanbul Conference was postponed after the Taliban stated that they would not attend any peace conference until all foreign troops had withdrawn from the country.
Their announcement followed closely on the heels of US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s announcement that all foreign troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11.
The Taliban said however this was in contravention of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year which stipulated foreign troops need to leave by May 1.
The Foreign Minister stated that the resumption of negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban will be discussed during the Afghanistan-Turkey-Pakistan Trilateral Meeting.
“All sides agreed to follow the agenda as planned, covering the progress of the Afghan peace process, resuming Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, strengthening regional consensus in support of peace, and consolidating trilateral relations,” the Ministry stated.
Meanwhile, Turkey Foreign Ministry said that the top diplomats will discuss the Afghan Peace Process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity, and irregular migration during the session.
Latest News
Four civilians killed in Kandahar blast
At least four civilians were killed and three others wounded in blast in southern Kandahar province on Friday, police said.
Jamal Nasir Barakzai , a spokesman for Kandahar province, told Ariana News that an explosive-loaded three-wheel Motorcycle detonated in Hadira area in Arghandab district of the province on Friday afternoon.
Barakzai blamed the Taliban for the blast.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
This comes as clashes underway between the Afghan forces and the Taliban militants in parts of Kandahar in the last few months.
The Ministry of Defense said in a statement the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) conducted an operation in the Shah Wali Kot and Maidand districts of the province on Thursday.
At least nine militants were killed and three others wounded during the raids.
“Ten IEDs were defused and a number of weapons and ammo were destroyed during the operation,” the statement said.
Latest News
SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station
Latest News
U.S. general concerned about capability of Afghan national security forces
Four civilians killed in Kandahar blast
Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan FMs to discuss Afghan peace process
SpaceX launches four astronauts to International Space Station
U.S. general concerned about capability of Afghan national security forces
US aircraft carrier in Gulf likely to help cover US troop withdrawal
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
32 dead and over 160 injured in Egypt train crash
Sola: Challenges and opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
Tahawol: Ghani’s comments about Pakistan discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns over troops withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects
Pas Az Khabar: Kabul car bomb blast discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
-
Latest News4 days ago
No guarantees about Afghanistan’s future post-pullout: American NSA
-
COVID-194 days ago
Delhi heads for strict lockdown as COVID cases spike
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urges Taliban to stay engaged in Afghan peace process
-
COVID-193 days ago
‘Monumental tragedy of epic proportions unfolding across India’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul jolted by powerful explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
-
Latest News5 days ago
Eight family members killed during Tarawih prayers in Nangarhar