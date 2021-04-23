Latest News
Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, call on Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks
Afghanistan, Turkey, and Pakistan on Friday called on the Taliban to reaffirm their commitment to achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan.
The Foreign Ministers of these countries held a trilateral meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, and discussed the Afghan peace process.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said that he successfully concluded the Afghanistan-Turkey-Pakistan Trilateral Meeting in Istanbul.
“Grateful to my brothers Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Shah Mahmood Qureshi for supporting a peaceful, sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan.”
“Deploring violence, we called on Taliban for immediate ceasefire & return to negotiation,” Atmar said.
In a joint statement issued after talks in Istanbul, the three diplomats stated that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process that aims a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire along with an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in the country.
The diplomats emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire both to end the existing high level of violence and to provide a conducive atmosphere for the peace talks.
A U.S.-backed Afghan peace conference to be hosted in Istanbul hosted by Turkey, Qatar, and the United Nations on Saturday was postponed over the Taliban’s non-participation.
Ankara has said the talks will be held after the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan but no new date has been set.
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan on Friday discussed the planned conference, aimed at fast-tracking an agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban following Washington’s announcement that foreign troops will leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
The ministers “called on all parties, in particular, the Taliban to reaffirm their commitment for achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan desired by the Afghan people, the region and the international community”, according to the joint statement.
They also “deplored the continuing high level of violence in Afghanistan.”
Speaking at a joint news conference after the talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara’s support for the Afghan peace process and efforts to organize the conference in Istanbul would continue.
“As the co-organizers, we are continuing talks on this with all sides,” he said, alongside Pakistani Foreign Minister Shan Mahmood Qureshi.
Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar joined the meeting via video link for health reasons, Cavusoglu said.
The Taliban had earlier refused to attend any summits until all foreign forces were pulled out of Afghanistan. The Taliban and the United States last year agreed that all foreign forces would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by May 1, a date that was pushed back last week by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The Islamist Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when they were ousted by U.S.-led forces. Since then, they have waged a long-running insurgency and still control wide swathes of territory.
Four civilians killed in Kandahar blast
At least four civilians were killed and three others wounded in blast in southern Kandahar province on Friday, police said.
Jamal Nasir Barakzai , a spokesman for Kandahar province, told Ariana News that an explosive-loaded three-wheel Motorcycle detonated in Hadira area in Arghandab district of the province on Friday afternoon.
Barakzai blamed the Taliban for the blast.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
This comes as clashes underway between the Afghan forces and the Taliban militants in parts of Kandahar in the last few months.
The Ministry of Defense said in a statement the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) conducted an operation in the Shah Wali Kot and Maidand districts of the province on Thursday.
At least nine militants were killed and three others wounded during the raids.
“Ten IEDs were defused and a number of weapons and ammo were destroyed during the operation,” the statement said.
Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan FMs to discuss Afghan peace process
Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Turkey, and Pakistan will hold a trilateral meeting to discuss the Afghan peace process in Istanbul on Friday.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar will discuss the latest development in the peace process with his Pakistani and Turkish counterparts, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The Ministry said that the Trilateral Meeting would play a “significant role” in the successful planning and convening of the Istanbul Peace Conference, which was postponed from April 24 to May 4.
The Istanbul Conference was postponed after the Taliban stated that they would not attend any peace conference until all foreign troops had withdrawn from the country.
Their announcement followed closely on the heels of US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s announcement that all foreign troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11.
The Taliban said however this was in contravention of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year which stipulated foreign troops need to leave by May 1.
The Foreign Minister stated that the resumption of negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the Taliban will be discussed during the Afghanistan-Turkey-Pakistan Trilateral Meeting.
“All sides agreed to follow the agenda as planned, covering the progress of the Afghan peace process, resuming Afghanistan Peace Negotiations, strengthening regional consensus in support of peace, and consolidating trilateral relations,” the Ministry stated.
Meanwhile, Turkey Foreign Ministry said that the top diplomats will discuss the Afghan Peace Process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity, and irregular migration during the session.
