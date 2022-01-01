Latest News
Afghanistan tops list for number of child casualties since 2005
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Friday that Afghanistan has witnessed the highest number of child casualties since 2005.
In a statement issued on Friday, UNICEF stated that more than 28,500 children have been killed in conflicts since 2005 in Afghanistan.
UNICEF said that Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and northern Ethiopia, are the places where “thousands of children paid a devastating price as armed conflict, inter-communal violence, and insecurity continued.”
According to the statement, Afghanistan has recorded 27 percent of all verified child casualties globally.
“Year after year, parties to conflict continue to demonstrate a dreadful disregard for the rights and wellbeing of children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.
“Children are suffering, and children are dying because of this callousness. Every effort should be made to keep these children safe from harm,” Fore added.
UNICEF stated that the Middle East and North Africa region has the highest number of verified attacks on schools and hospitals since 2005.
“Twenty-two such attacks were verified in the first six months of 2021,” read the statement.
According to UNICEF, 10,000 children have been killed or maimed in Yemen since fighting escalated in March 2015, the equivalent of four children every day.
“The use of explosive weapons, particularly in populated areas, is a persistent and growing threat to children and their families; in 2020, explosive weapons and explosive remnants of war were responsible for nearly 50 percent of all child casualties, resulting in more than 3,900 children killed and maimed,” the statement read.
UNICEF noted that 37 percent of abductions verified by the UN in 2020 have led to the recruitment and use of children in war.
“Verified abductions were highest in Somalia, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the countries of the Lake Chad Basin: Chad, Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.”
“Verified instances of sexual violence were highest in the DRC, Somalia and the Central African Republic,” the statement said.
Latest News
45 journalists and media staff killed in work-related incidents during 2021: IFJ
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said on Friday that 45 journalists and media staff had been killed in work-related incidents during 2021, with the highest number of them killed in Afghanistan.
According to the IFJ, nine media workers were killed in Afghanistan last year.
The annual list reported killings in 20 countries and recorded a drop from 65 killings in 2020 to 45 in 2021. Since 1991, 2,721 journalists have been killed around the world.
Last year’s figure represents one of the lowest death tolls since the IFJ began publishing annual reports on journalists killed in work-related incidents, including targeted killings, crossfire fatalities as well as bomb attacks.
For 2021, the Asia Pacific region tops the regional list with 20 killings, before the Americas (10), Africa (8), Europe (6) and the Middle East and Arab World on just one. There was also a deadly accident which cost the lives of two journalists in Iran.
While this decrease is welcome news, it is small comfort in the face of continued violence which claimed lives of journalists in countries like Afghanistan (9), Mexico (8), India (4) and Pakistan (3), the IFJ stated.
This also provides further evidence for a recurring finding in these publications that more journalists and media workers more often than not are killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries.
The IFJ also noted that risks associated with armed conflict have reduced in recent years due to limited exposure for media professionals who are increasingly fewer in reporting close up from war theater.
At the same time, the threats of crime gang and drug cartels’ rule from the slums in Mexico to the streets of European cities in Greece and the Netherlands continue to increase and account for many targeted killings of media workers in 2021, IFJ reported.
“These 45 colleagues we lost to violence this year remind us of the terrible sacrifice journalists across the world continue to pay for serving the public interest and we remain in the debt to them and thousands of others who paid the ultimate price,” said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger.
“The IFJ believes that the only tribute fit for the cause to which they gave their lives should be unrelenting pursuit for justice to them. That’s why we continue to advocate for the adoption of a new United Nations Convention for the protection of journalists which would ensure accountability for journalists’ killings,” he said.
Latest News
Pakistan begins dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
Islamabad has begun dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in a tweet.
Khan said that Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan, had handed over the first consignment, which consisted 1,800 metric tons of wheat, to Afghan officials at the Torkham border crossing between the two countries on Thursday.
Pakistan today started supply of 50,000 MT wheat donation to Afghanistan. Special Assistant to Prime Minister handed over the first consignment of 1800 MT wheat to Afghan Minister for National Disaster Management at Torkham @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/ohpVky0LLb
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) December 30, 2021
Speaking to the reporters, Shehzad Arbab stated that Pakistan will continue “sending two consignments [to Afghanistan] per week in consultation them [Afghan officials], where ever they want we will deliver the consignments that include wheat and life-saving medicines.”
Pakistan embassy in Kabul, meanwhile, said in a statement stated that the consignment was part of a relief assistance package – 50,000 metric tons of wheat – worth “Rs5 billion” for Afghanistan which was announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
According to the statement, the total amount of wheat will be dispatched to many provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, Nangarhar, Panjshir, Balkh, Badakhshan, Bamyan, Daikundi, Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Herat, Khost, and Paktika provinces in the next few weeks.
Latest News
Afghan ‘envoy’ to UN continues to work despite going unpaid for 4 months
Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires to the United Nations Naseer Ahmad Faiq says despite not having been paid for four months he, and his staff, continue to work for Afghanistan and its people.
In an exclusive interview with RFE/RL, Faiq said he has no ties to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities nor with the Resistance Front but he consults with a number of Afghan diplomats still stationed in various countries around the world.
Faiq took over as chargé de affairs earlier this month after Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai, Afghanistan’s former envoy to the United Nations, resigned. Faiq succeeded Ishaqzai as he had been the envoy’s top adviser.
“The current situation in Afghanistan is clear, so there is no need to seek guidance from anyone or any group for our work. We strive to take the voice of our people to the world, in consultation with a number of diplomats who are committed to the national interest of Afghanistan, and to carry out this task,” Faiq told RFE/RL.
He said the UN’s view of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is clear and that the international community will only recognize the IEA government once issues around women’s rights and human rights are addressed and when ties are cut with terrorist organizations.
Faiq told RFE/RL he is trying to address the current humanitarian crisis.
However, Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, said Faiq’s remarks were his personal opinion and that he does not represent all Afghans at the United Nations.
The IEA has appointed Suhail Shaheen as the IEA’s envoy to the United Nations, but the UN voted against him earlier this month.
Zerbena: Concerns over trafficking of meat and egg in Afghanistan
Afghanistan tops list for number of child casualties since 2005
India delivers 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan
45 journalists and media staff killed in work-related incidents during 2021: IFJ
North Korea’s Kim talks food not nukes for 2022
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Zerbena: Concerns over trafficking of meat and egg in Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Saar: Children’s situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US appoints envoy for Afghan women affairs
Saar: Concerns rise in Afghanistan’s northern neighboring countries over border security
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia to begin building guard post on Tajik-Afghan border
-
Business4 days ago
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
-
COVID-194 days ago
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases surge 30%
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan Shiites call on IEA to recognize their community, protect their rights
-
Latest News3 days ago
Qatar, Turkey and UAE in talks to operate Kabul airport
-
World4 days ago
Gunman kills four in Denver shooting spree before he is killed by police
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Central Bank destroys 1.7 billion worn-out banknotes