Afghanistan to receive $200 million from the World Bank
The Afghan Ministry of Finance discusses the logistics of receiving a $200 million fund in incentives.
Officials at the Ministry of Finance said a proposal for the package was submitted to the World Bank Board of Directors early this year which has been approved and is now transferrable to Afghanistan.
The World Bank’s $200 million incentive package for Afghanistan is aimed to boost the national budget as well as to support the fight against the Coronavirus.
Officials at the ministry of finance say that the package comes with a specific plan of action developed by both, the World Bank and the government of Afghanistan.
“The$200 million funds from the World Bank is an incentive package to Afghanistan, most of which will be spent at the government’s priorities,” said Shamroz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economists believe that the Afghan economy has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic; therefore, this package from the World Bank is vital and should be managed properly.
“A number of international organizations, including the World Bank, have provided assistance to Afghanistan, and the government should make good plans to manage its consumption to prevent corruption,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economist.
According to economists, the government will face a financial crisis if the Ministry of Finance does not consider transparency in the use of the packages received in aid.
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
A laboratory for the diagnosis and treatment of agricultural and horticultural products was put to operation in Kandahar province.
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say the lab was funded personally by an agricultural specialist and was inaugurated on Monday, June 8th.
They add that the lab is set to diagnose and cure agricultural and horticultural crops.
Officials also added that all of the lab’s gears were imported from the United States, Canada, China, and India, which have the capacity to diagnose a variety of vegetation diseases.
Agha Lalai Dastgiri, Kandahar’s deputy governor for social affairs, says that most of the people in the province are farmers and that installing such laboratories could help increase agricultural production.
Gardeners and farmers in Kandahar also see the creation of such laboratories beneficial for the development of their crops.
They say that their crops are declining every year due to various diseases, but they hope that with the operation of this laboratory, the problem will be resolved to some extent.
Officials in Kandahar province also confirm that the construction of laboratories and refrigeration systems will increase farmers’ products and that the government is working to provide more facilities for the farmers.
Global healthcare IT market likely to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% in 2020
The global healthcare information technology market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28.6% from 2019 to 2020, GlobeNewswire reported.
The report adds that the global healthcare information technology market size is expected to reach USD 270.3 billion by 2021 from USD 227.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.6%.
The major reason behind the HCIT growth in the market is said to be the rising infections of COVID-19.
Other factors in the growth are government mandates, support, and initiatives for HCIT solutions, the increasing use of big data in healthcare, high returns on investment for HCIT solutions, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs.
In addition, HCIT is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.
According to the forecast, the American market is estimated to register the highest CAGR because of the highest number of COVID-19 cases.
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Officials at the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock say that fruit harvests in the province are up 30 percent compared to that of last year.
Salem Sayi, head of the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock, said that despite strong winds and torrential rains that have damaged trees, fruit yields have increased by 30 percent in comparison to last year.
On the other hand, a number of gardeners in Balkh say that the lack of markets and refrigeration storages have caused them to sell their products at low prices.
The head of the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock said that the Coronavirus crisis had also damaged the horticultural industry and that they could not export fruit to other countries.
Presently, Balkh has 23,000 hectares of agricultural land where a variety of fruit trees are grown.
Officials at the Balkh Agriculture Department say that new orchards are being built on an area of 23,000 acres a year.
They say that 20 refrigeration storages have been built for apple and pomegranate storage, and the construction of new cold storage houses is to be assumed this year.
