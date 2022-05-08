Sport
Afghanistan to play Vietnam in football friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers
Afghanistan’s national football team will play a friendly match against Vietnam on June 1 as part of their preparations for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers.
Afghanistan Football Federation said in a statement Sunday that the team would travel to Vietnam’s capital Hanoi for a training camp that will start on May 21 and end on June 2.
Afghanistan will play their first match of the qualifiers against Hong Kong on June 8, before facing India on June 11 and Cambodia on June 14.
All the matches will be played in Kolkata in India.
Afghanistan had been scheduled to play Madagascar in a friendly match in Turkey in March. However, the match was cancelled due to COVID infections among Madagascan players.
ATN secures rights to broadcast exciting new domestic one-day cricket tournament
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the rights to broadcast Afghanistan Cricket Board’s new one-day domestic event called Green Afghanistan One Day Cup which kicks off on Sunday morning.
ACB unveiled plans for the new tournament recently and said three teams will participate. The tournament starts Sunday, May 8, and will be held in Khost Province.
Ariana Television will broadcast all matches live, starting Sunday at 8.30am local time when Pamir Legends and Maiwand Defenders meet.
The three teams are Maiwand Defenders, Pamir Legends and Hindukush Strikers.
The names derive from regions in the country, with Maiwand being an area in Kandahar province that holds significant historical value while Pamir and Hindukush are two of the highest mountain peaks in Afghanistan.
The tournament will be played in a one-day format and a total of seven games will be played across 12 days. The three teams will play each other twice with the final scheduled for May 20.
According to the ACB, the players will include all available national team members as well as rising stars who are part of youth cricket development programs.
The aim of this is to help national team players prepare for upcoming international matches but also to hone the skills of young cricketers and expose them to experienced national team players.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said this is in keeping with the board’s efforts to further develop cricket in Afghanistan.
“Our nation loves the game of cricket and we are trying to further develop the game in the country. The tournament will see a greater involvement of senior players with the junior-level players, which helps in the overall skill building of the players as well as contributes to the elevation of the game in the region, I urge the fans to come and watch these games in the stadium”.
“We have an eye on our Super League games in the coming months, so this tournament will add more match-time preparation for our players going forward to their international assignments,” he said.
Naseeb Khan, the ACB’s CEO said the name Green Afghanistan was chosen so as to portray the natural beauty of the country.
“We expect the fans in Khost and the contiguous provinces to enjoy the Eid festival in the stadium as the national heroes bring happiness and joy to the region,” he said.
The ACB also stated that this new event will bring more diversity to the structure of cricket in the country and will help enhance the quality of the game among young Afghan players.
The match schedule is as follows:
Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders: Sunday May 8 from 9am
Maiwand Defenders vs Hindukush Strikers: Tuesday May 10 from 9am
Hindukush Strikers vs Pamir Legends: Thursday May 12 from 9am
Pamir Legends vs Maiwand Defenders: Saturday May 14 from 9am
Maiwand Defenders vs Hindukush Strikers: Monday May 16 from 9am
Hindukush Strikers vs Pamir Legends: Wednesday May 18 from 9am
The final between the two top-scoring teams will take place on Friday May 20 from 9am.
Biden welcomes Olympic and Paralympic athletes to White House
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Olympians and Paralympians from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing to the White House on Wednesday (May 4), saying they were an inspiration to the country as a whole.
Speaking outside the White House, Biden said the athletes brought a “divided nation” together through sport.
“We’ve been a very divided nation philosophically of late. But you brought us together. For no matter the divisions, when we see you compete, we feel a common pride in those three letters, ‘U-S-A’,” the president said.
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor thanked Biden for welcoming the athletes noting they had been through a lot including the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19, but that she hoped they had “made the country proud.”
The athletes presented Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff with special Team USA swag at the end of the event.
ICC Men’s T20I team rankings – India on top, Afghanistan ranked 10th
India have concreted their position with 270 rating at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings following the annual update on Wednesday, 4 May.
According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), India’s lead over England on the top of the charts has extended to five rating points, from one previously.
India have been in brilliant form in the format, following their disappointment at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, where they failed to make the semis.
India have seen off New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka on home turf, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, who took over from Virat Kohli following the global event last year.
England are on second place with 265 rating points. Pakistan round up the top three with 261 rating points.
South Africa, ranked fourth, have made a jump of one spot – maintaining their old rating points (253) – while Australia too have gained a spot in the table and now sit at fifth, while maintaining their rating points (251), ICC said.
New Zealand have dropped two places to No.6, losing five rating points (250). West Indies (240 points) remain on the seventh spot.
Bangladesh (233 points) and Sri Lanka (230 points) have both gained one position in the chart to occupy the eighth and ninth positions respectively. Afghanistan have dropped down two places, rounding out the top ten after losing six rating points (226).
Portugal are the biggest overall gainers in the annual update, gaining eleven points (54). This has seen them jump five places in the charts, moving up to the 45th position.
Overall, the number of ranked teams has dropped down to 72 from 91, with each team being required to play a minimum of six rated matches since May 2019, ICC reported.
