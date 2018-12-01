Afghanistan To Play One-Off Test Match Against Ireland in March

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2018)

Afghanistan and Ireland will play a bilateral Test match in India in March next year.

The historic Test between the two sides will also be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun – a home ground for Afghanistan. The match will commence on St. Patrick’s Day – March 17.

Cricket Ireland on Friday made the announcement as they confirmed their series against Afghanistan, set to get underway at the end of February next year.

The two sides will first play a three-match T20 series followed by five ODIs which will all be held in Dehradun.

It is the second-ever Test outing for both nations, who were given full ICC memberships last year. Ireland took on Pakistan at home in their maiden Test while Afghanistan were hosted by India at Bengaluru.

All nine matches of the bilateral series will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.