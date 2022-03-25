Sport
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
Afghanistan Cricket Board on Friday confirmed that the national men’s team will tour Ireland from August 9 to 17 and will play five T20Is against their hosts.
Afghanistan’s tour was initially scheduled to include a Test match and three ODIs, but the tour was rescheduled to a later date with both sides looking to maximize their T20 cricket exposure in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in October, ACB said in a statement.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “Afghanistan have ample experience of playing Ireland for over one decade, and it’s turning out to be a nice rivalry between the two teams. The confirmation of the dates for the series is a positive sight, as part of our build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.
“At the same time, we are looking forward to rescheduling our multi-format (a test and three ODIs) tour of Ireland in the near future,” he said.
Afghanistan last played Ireland in a T20I series in March 2021 in Greater Noida, India with Afghanistan winning the three-match series 2-1.
Both teams have met 19 times before in men’s T20Is, with Afghanistan dominating the head-to-head record by winning 14 of these games. Ireland won 4, while one game ended as no result.
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for “alleged road traffic violations” in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday.
The report said McGregor’s car was also seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.
McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged and released on bail, the report added. The 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month.
“Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police force) for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station,” a spokesperson for McGregor told the Irish Independent.
McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in his last fight in July 2021, suffering a freak leg break that required surgery.
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Cricket fans across Afghanistan have welcomed the news that this year’s TATA IPL 2022 Season will be broadcast live on Ariana Television after ATN secured broadcasting rights of this exciting annual cricket tournament.
Securing the rights to broadcast this year’s tournament is yet another achievement for ATN, which continues to bring world class events to Afghanistan for the public to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.
This year’s tournament will run from March 26 (Saturday) to May 29 and all matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune.
According to the IPL Governing Council, key decisions regarding this year’s IPL were made recently at a meeting given concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby affecting the players and the League/matches,” IPL Governing Council said in a recent statement.
The council also stated that the 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches followed by the four playoff matches.
Each team will play five teams twice and the remaining four teams only once.
Afghans meanwhile welcomed the news that they will be able to watch the tournament live.
Zalmai Hussain, a Kabul resident, said: “This is good news for us cricket fans. We welcome Ariana Television’s decision. IPL is always very exciting to watch.”
Another Kabul resident, Khalid Takal said: “The Afghan cricket fans enjoy watching the cricket matches live on TV. They enjoy watching matches on a big screen together with their friends, families, and colleagues.
“While watching matches on TV, they share their feelings and views about their favorite players or teams. They enjoy exchanging their ideas and feelings about their favorite teams and players while watching matches live on TV.”
Takal said despite matches being broadcast live on social media, “Afghans still prefer to watch matches on TV since they do not have access to high-speed internet.
He said “it means a lot for them to watch matches live on TV. In addition, Afghans are poor people and they can’t afford internet packages to watch matches live on social media – particularly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Therefore, TV is the best option for Afghan cricket fans to watch matches live.”
Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting
Afghanistan Cricket Board’s top management, including it’s chairma, Mirwais Ashraf and the CEO Naseeb Khan, this week attended that Asian Cricket Council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Colombo.
After attending the meeting, Ashraf and Khan met officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss various aspects of bilateral ties including but not limited to the Super League matches and more bilateral cricket for senior and junior level men’s teams.
According to a statement issued by the ACB, its officials met with Jay Shah, the General Secretary of the BCCI, and discussed dates and venues for the three ICC CWC Super League ODIs in India.
The Chairman and CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board also met Shammi Silva, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss the Super League three ODIs between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka that are planned for early next year.
Both Sri Lankan and Afghan officials also discussed the need to increase matches for senior and junior-level teams in the future.
The ACB stated that the Afghan delegation had positive discussions with members of the ACC on providing technical support to each other as well as arranging more cricket series for senior and junior level teams.
Afghanistan has played 3 series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League so far. The senior men’s team will face India and Sri Lanka in two away series. Dates and venues have still to be confirmed by the host counties.
