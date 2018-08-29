Afghanistan to Import 1000 MW Electricity from Uzbekistan

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2018 5:12 pm)

Afghanistan will import 1000 megawatt electricity from Uzbekistan, the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Wednesday.

DABS stated that the working process of transferring a thousand MW electricity from Uzbekistan has started and will be completed by the year 2019.

“The work of electricity line will be started from Pul-e Khomri to Kabul after surveying in October,” Wahidullah Tawhidi, spokesman of DABS asserted.

DABS officials noted hat with the connection of the line the imported electricity will reach to 2000 MW which will go through Kabul to East, South and Southwest and to central provinces.

Currently, Afghanistan imports 300 MW electricity form Uzbekistan which the contract is not permanent, but the import of 1000 MW electricity will have a permanent contract.

According to information of DABS, Afghanistan currently needs 7000 MW electricity.