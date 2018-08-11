Afghanistan to Host Palestine for Friendly Football Match

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2018 7:21 pm)

A friendly match between Afghanistan and Palestine national football teams would be held in Kabul on August 19 on the occasion of the Independence Day of Afghanistan, the Football Federation has said.

The match is expected to be held in Afghanistan Football Federation’s stadium in Kabul.

“All the works have been done in preparation to this match,” said Mustafa Mehrzad, Manager of Afghan national football team. “Months earlier, we have taken steps to invite the players and a lot of players expressed readiness for the match and were happy to play in front of their countrymen.”

The Afghanistan Football Federation Spokesman Sayed Ali Kazemi, meanwhile said that an Iranian referee Hassan Akrami along with three Afghan assistance referees is expected to officiate the match.

This comes as Kabul has so far hosted Pakistan’s national football team in a friendly match in 2013 which ended 3-0 in favor of Afghanistan.