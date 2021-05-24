Latest News
Afghanistan to host Pakistan in white ball series later this year
The Afghanistan cricket team will host Pakistan for an ODI and T20 series in the UAE, sources said Sunday.
According to Pakistan’s The News, the series will take place in August/September this year and will include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 matches.
Sources told The News, that the cricket boards of the two countries are currently holding discussions on the matter.
In February this year, Afghanistan cricket team member Mohammad Nabi said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to allow a cricket series to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
According to Nabi, his meeting with the prime minister was an ‘exciting’ one, The News reported.
“Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch & had a photoshoot with him,” he was quoted as saying. “We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him,” added the cricketer.
Australia will meanwhile host the Afghan team for a one-off Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from November 27 to December 1.
This one-off Test was originally scheduled for last year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Afghan forces repel Taliban attack on Mehtarlam
Afghan military officials said on Monday that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) pushed back the Taliban on Sunday night as the group advanced on the Laghman provincial capital of Mehtarlam.
Late Sunday the Taliban carried out attacks on the Alishing district in the province and on parts of Mehtarlam.
Sources told Ariana News on Sunday night that the provincial prison was under siege and that the Taliban were “shouting via a load speaker and asking the prisoners to escape.”
But Lutfullah Kamran, Laghman’s police chief said: “The enemy is under fire, we will protect Laghman even if it costs us our lives.”
Meanwhile, the provincial governor said that nearly 110 military personnel from around the province have been jailed for dereliction of duty.
Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal, told RFE / RL that a number of high-ranking military personnel, including the deputy chief of national security operations for Laghman, are among those who were arrested.
Yarmal also said that some security and defense force members left their posts to the Taliban without any resistance.
The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) meanwhile said that Afghan forces launched operations in 11 provinces across the country.
“Afghan forces launched operations in 11 provinces of the country and Taliban suffered heavy casualties in the operation,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.
In addition to this, the Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid has returned to Kabul and on Monday met with President Ashraf Ghani.
Khalid has been abroad for several months receiving medical treatment.
Female suicide bomber killed in Faryab
A female suicide bomber and her three companions were killed in Faryab province on Sunday, officials said Monday.
Faryab police chief, said the woman, who was trying to blow herself up at Qaisar police headquarters in Faryab district, was identified and killed along with her three companions before reaching her target.
Three other attackers were injured in the incident, police added.
Police did not give details regarding the woman’s identity nor the identities of the other three.
However, Abdul Karim Yurash Faryab police spokesman said the bodies were completely dismembered and the presence of Taliban in the area and the ongoing fighting have made investigations difficult.
Dozens of military personnel jailed for negligence: Laghman gov
The governor of Laghman province said that nearly 100 military personnel from around the province have been jailed for negligence.
Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal, told RFE / RL that the men included a number of high-ranking military personnel, including the deputy chief of national security operations for Laghman.
Yarmal also said that some security and defense forces have left posts to the Taliban without any resistance.
This comes amid a serious breakdown of security in the province in the past two weeks.
Major military operations were launched in some parts of Laghman on Sunday night following a series of Taliban group attacks.
Laghman police chief Lotfullah Kamran said that the enemies in the province were pushed back and suffered heavy casualties. The police chief also said that they will not leave the province to the enemies at any cost.
On the other hand the Taliban said in a video posted to social media that they have not been repelled and have instead seized 11 security checkpoints in the province.
On Sunday night sources told Ariana News that the provincial prison was under siege and the Taliban were “shouting via a load speaker & asking the prisoners to escape.”
Sources from the prison told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that two outposts close to the prison fell to the Taliban.
This comes after acting defense minister General Yasin Zia, who is also the chief of army staff, visited Laghman on Sunday to review the security situation in the province.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement earlier Sunday that Zia visited Laghman, “to lead counter-terrorism operations.”
Five people killed in Nangarhar shooting
