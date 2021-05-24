Afghanistan to host Pakistan in white ball series later this year

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)

The Afghanistan cricket team will host Pakistan for an ODI and T20 series in the UAE, sources said Sunday.

According to Pakistan’s The News, the series will take place in August/September this year and will include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 matches.

Sources told The News, that the cricket boards of the two countries are currently holding discussions on the matter.

In February this year, Afghanistan cricket team member Mohammad Nabi said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to allow a cricket series to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to Nabi, his meeting with the prime minister was an ‘exciting’ one, The News reported.

“Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch & had a photoshoot with him,” he was quoted as saying. “We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him,” added the cricketer.

Australia will meanwhile host the Afghan team for a one-off Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from November 27 to December 1.

This one-off Test was originally scheduled for last year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.