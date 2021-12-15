Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2021)

Afghanistan will host Pakistan for a three-match One-day International series in 2023, according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday.

The series will take place in February and March, but exact dates have not yet been released.

“A total number of 11 ODIs, four T20Is and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan schedule for the upcoming two years.

“These series are scheduled on home and away basis, among which Afghanistan will play 18 home and 34 away matches, apart from participating in the Asia Cup 2022, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC World Cup 2023,” a press release issued by the ACB said.

The ACB also stated that the team’s focus will be on playing limited-overs matches as major ICC events are scheduled for the next two years.