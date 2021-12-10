Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series

(Last Updated On: December 10, 2021)

Afghanistan will host the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series in Qatar in January next year.

The three ODIs which are scheduled to be held late next month are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which counts towards qualification for the ICC Men’s CWC 2023.

According to the Afghan Cricket Board, the three-match ODI series will begin on January 21st, with the second and third game set to be played on January 23rd and 25th respectively. All three games will be staged at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.

Afghanistan has played only one series of three ODIs in the Super League, which was against Ireland earlier this year. Afghanistan won all three matches.

Afghanistan National cricket team will feature in seven three-match ODI series on home and away ground, including the upcoming home series against the Netherlands, followed by an away series against Zimbabwe in January and February.

The National team is scheduled to host Australia and Pakistan and will then travel to India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their away matches for the Super League.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is a 13-team tournament that will take place across two years and will determine which teams qualify for the CWC 2023. India, who are the hosts of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and the other top seven teams from the super league, will qualify automatically for the World Cup.