Afghanistan to Form Military Council of Women

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2019)

Afghanistan’s First Lady Rula Ghani on Saturday declared that there will be an initiative to form a Military Council of Afghan Women.

The Afghan women, especially those in uniform, gathered in the Ministry of Defense to discuss “Peace and Security” during a three day conference.

Speaking to the uniformed Afghan women, the First Lady said that the Council is “very important” so women can have “coordination” among themselves. She stressed that women should have a key role in the Afghan peace process, adding that women achievements must not be sacrificed at the negotiating table.

At the same event, Habiba Surabi, the Deputy of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council also emphasized that women can have “a critical role”, once a peace deal is signed with the Taliban militant group.

In addition, Asadullah Khalid, the Acting Afghan Minister of Defense warned that Afghan army will not accept a peace that would mark the beginning of a new conflict.

“We are carefully observing the situation. We will never accept a peace that would be the start of a new war,” Minister Khalid said.

At the conference, Nicholas Kay, the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, said that he is “optimistic” about Afghanistan’s future. Nicholas Kay saluted the progress of Afghan women in the army.

“NATO’s mission here is to ensure, and to help Afghans ensure that your territory is not used as safe haven for terrorists,” he reiterated.