Latest News
Afghanistan to face coldest winter in 100 years: ANDMA
Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) warns that the upcoming winter could be the coldest in the past 100 years.
Ghulam Bahaudin Jailani, State Minister for Disaster Management said Sunday that 25 provinces of the country could face flash floods and avalanches.
Jailani, however, stated that the ANDMA is fully prepared to manage the situation, “I directed our colleagues to stay alert. Because if, God forbid, the raining or snowfalls continue, any incident would surely occur.”
Meanwhile, the two-day rain and snowfalls in the capital Kabul, however, were welcomed by citizens but it also resulted in widespread flooding of roads throughout the city.
The floods posed vast challenges to commuters as hundreds of pedestrians had to get a tax and hundreds of vehicles were stuck in heavy traffics for several hours.
State Minister for Disaster Management stated that deforestation, construction of houses along the river, and blocking the water canals and gutters by people cause floods to flow on the streets in Kabul city.
“Non-standard and illegal constructions in the city and blockage of gutters are the main reasons that make people suffer the most,” Jailani added.
People also accused Kabul Municipality of neglecting, stating that the entity has failed to manage the overflow of water in the city.
A civil activist, Fawzia Saeedzada stated: “In the last 20 years, no mayor has been able to solve at least the water issue (overflow of water).”
Samira Rasa, a spokesperson for the Kabul municipality, however, stated that the organization would implement plans to prevent flooding in the city.
Latest News
Robbery victim, officials contradict each other over arrest details
The First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Sunday said suspects involved in the robbery and assault of a money changer in Kabul city have been arrested.
Saleh wrote on his Facebook page that the suspects confessed to their crime, and that the victim, Ghulam Haidar, had identified the suspects.
The incident happened about three weeks ago in Pul-e-Sorkh area in PD3 when thieves robbed Haidar of more than $32,000.
“The money changer who is affected is in contact with the police and the police are in contact with him too, perhaps due to some secret issues, he [victim] did not want to make the issue public,” said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.
But Haidar says he is not aware of any of this information, nor has he identified the suspects. He also said no security organization had been in contact with him regarding the arrests.
“No one has called me about the arrest of the thieves; neither the police from PD6 or PD3 called me to identify the robbers; but my friends called me today and told me that the police have arrested the thieves.”
Haidar said the office of the first vice president had called him and told him not to speak to the media.
Latest News
Deadlock in Peace Talks, Increase in Violence Raises Concerns
Members of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team said Sunday they have not held talks with the Taliban in the past month.
Talks started two months ago but the two sides have not yet been able to agree on the basic framework for talks going forward.
“Taliban feels that they are in a good position. Taliban feels that they have won politically and militarily, because of this the talks take a lot of time,” said Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Afghan negotiating team.
Qatar, however, has played a role as mediator but has not managed to break the deadlock.
Afghan negotiating team members say they have suggested four different options to break the deadlock but the Taliban insists the US-Taliban deal must be the base for the Intra-Afghan talks.
“Afghans should be concerned because they have not shown green light. The unclear stance increases concerns,” said Zafnoon Safi, a member of the Wolesi Jirga, or Lower House of Parliament.
On the other hand, violence has increased across the country and many Afghan forces’ outposts have been targeted but Taliban reject claims they are behind the incidents.
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said that the increase in violence is not acceptable and could overshadow peace talks.
“Peace talks will be overshadowed, if the war continues, and peace talks will not be effective despite the war,” said Naeem Nazari, deputy head of AIHRC.
Analysts believe that the new US administration will shed light on the fate of the peace talks.
This comes amid reports that outgoing US president Donald Trump is planning an early withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
He recently appointed a new acting Pentagon chief to accelerate the withdrawal of US forces.
Latest News
Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI
The Ministry of Interior said Sunday at least 134 civilians have been killed and 289 others wounded in Taliban suicide and IED attacks in the past 25 days.
Speaking at a press conference MoI spokesman Tariq Arian said the Taliban have carried out 15 suicide attacks and 200 roadside bombings against the Afghan people in this time.
Arian added that the Taliban had hired 100 people to carry out targeted assassinations, of which 50 of them have been arrested.
Arian added that 1,100 Taliban, including Pakistanis, took part in the recent fighting in Kandahar. He said 152 Pakistanis were killed in fighting with Afghan forces.
According to Arian, a member of the Taliban’s Qatar office was also killed in Kandahar during clashes with Afghan forces.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
This comes amid a spike in violence across the country in the past few months and despite the start of peace talks in Doha.
The talks have however stalled and no progress to end the 19-year-old war has essentially been made.
Afghanistan to face coldest winter in 100 years: ANDMA
Robbery victim, officials contradict each other over arrest details
Deadlock in Peace Talks, Increase in Violence Raises Concerns
Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI
MoFA rejects Pakistan’s claims of India using Afghan soil to plot attacks
16 killed in Pakistan landslide that buried minibus
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Biden to consider keeping counterterror forces in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
At least two killed in helicopter crash in Nangarhar
- Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan supports Afghan-led peace process: Uzbek Minister
- Business4 days ago
Dried figs are Afghanistan’s best export fruit
- Featured5 days ago
Two policemen killed in early morning Kabul explosion
- Business3 days ago
Herat producing 90 percent of Afghanistan’s saffron: officials
- Featured4 days ago
New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal of troops
- Latest News3 days ago
Radio Azadi journalist killed, brother wounded in IED blast in Helmand