Afghanistan to face coldest winter in 100 years: ANDMA

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2020)

Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) warns that the upcoming winter could be the coldest in the past 100 years.

Ghulam Bahaudin Jailani, State Minister for Disaster Management said Sunday that 25 provinces of the country could face flash floods and avalanches.

Jailani, however, stated that the ANDMA is fully prepared to manage the situation, “I directed our colleagues to stay alert. Because if, God forbid, the raining or snowfalls continue, any incident would surely occur.”

Meanwhile, the two-day rain and snowfalls in the capital Kabul, however, were welcomed by citizens but it also resulted in widespread flooding of roads throughout the city.

The floods posed vast challenges to commuters as hundreds of pedestrians had to get a tax and hundreds of vehicles were stuck in heavy traffics for several hours.

State Minister for Disaster Management stated that deforestation, construction of houses along the river, and blocking the water canals and gutters by people cause floods to flow on the streets in Kabul city.

“Non-standard and illegal constructions in the city and blockage of gutters are the main reasons that make people suffer the most,” Jailani added.

People also accused Kabul Municipality of neglecting, stating that the entity has failed to manage the overflow of water in the city.

A civil activist, Fawzia Saeedzada stated: “In the last 20 years, no mayor has been able to solve at least the water issue (overflow of water).”

Samira Rasa, a spokesperson for the Kabul municipality, however, stated that the organization would implement plans to prevent flooding in the city.