Afghanistan to Engage in State-to-State Dialogue with Pakistan

(Last Updated On: April 03, 2018 6:38 pm)

Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin a state-to-state dialogue in Kabul in upcoming days to explore ways for improvement in relations between the two neighboring countries.

The direct talks between Kabul and Islamabad will take place after the visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the Afghan capital on Friday, April 06.

Chief Executive Office Deputy Spokesman Javid Faisal said that the Pakistani Prime Minister will meet Afghan government leaders to discuss joint counter-terrorism efforts, Afghanistan’s peace process and explore ways for building trust between the two neighboring countries.

The Afghan government believes Pakistan has not taken any step against the terrorist groups threatening peace & stability in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan should put aside slogans and practically support us in the fight against terrorism. Otherwise, we will continue to engage in issues of terrorism,” the Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.

Political commentators say, hopeful of improvement in Kabul-Islamabad relations with Pakistani PM Abbasi’s Kabul visit.

“The Afghan government is not asking something miracle but wants Pakistan to end harboring terrorism and support [Afghanistan] peace process,” said Ahmadi Sayedi, former Afghan diplomat to Pakistan.

This comes after President Ashraf Ghani officially invited Pakistan’s Abbasi for state-to-state dialogue, following a meeting with a Pakistani delegation led by the country’s National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua, last month.