Afghanistan to be Radically Transformed up to 2024: Ghani

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2018 5:13 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says Afghanistan will be radically transformed up to the year 2024.

During the 40th death anniversary of Afghanistan’s first President Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan, President Ghani declared that the government’s determination to bring peace is strong and no obstacle can stop the peace process.

“Afghanistan will be radically transformed up to 2024. The country will reach to basic prosperity up to 2048,” President said.

Ghani considered the martyrdom of Daud Khan as the beginning of Afghanistan crisis which has already been a source of concern for the people.

“When all the development budget is funded by foreigners, how we can call ourselves independent?” he added.

Afghanistan’s first President Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan was killed during a Coup d’état 40 years ago who served the country from 1973 to 1978.

Daoud Khan was known for his progressive policies, his efforts for the improvement of women’s rights, and for initiating two five-year modernization plans which increased the labor force by about 50 percent.

After his overthrow and assassination, Afghanistan plunged into war that since then never ended.