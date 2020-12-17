Connect with us

Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game 

Ariana News

Published

45 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) said Thursday that government will temporarily ban the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Afghanistan.

ATRA stated that the decision was made on Wednesday after complaints were received from the Transport and Telecommunications Commission of the Lower House of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga).

“To address the concerns and find an appropriate solution, ATRA held consultative meetings with the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Health, psychologists, parents, school principals, cybersecurity specialists, children’s educational institutions, telecommunications- and information technology companies and associations, PUBG players, lawyers, economists, members of the Wolesi Jirga, and civil society,” the statement read.

ATRA Chairman, Omer Mansur Ansari stated: “After a comprehensive analysis, our team presented the issue to the board of ATRA; where it was decided to temporarily ban the game due to social and security considerations.”

Ansari added that discussions are underway to find a permanent solution for the issue.

He directed ATRA officials to prepare and finalize specific policies and procedures related to the regulation for the markets and the gaming industry in the country.

Ansari also directed the organization to detect all games that negatively affect children, the statement added.

PUBG, developed by Chinese technology giant Tencent, has thousands of active users in Afghanistan.

Literary elite commemorate ‘Rumi’s’ death anniversary

Ariana News

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

Afghan and Turkish literary experts on Thursday commemorated the 747th death anniversary of Maulana Jalalludin Mohammad Balkhi – one of the world’s greatest poets who many know as Rumi.

Balkhi was born in Balkh province in Afghanistan in 1207 and died in 1273 in Turkey and to this day his influence transcends borders and ethnic divisions as his legacy lives on.

His poems, mostly written in Persian, have however been translated into countless foreign languages and his work remains extremely popular, not only in the region but also in the United States and other Western countries.

One Afghan writer, Afsar Rahbin, said on Thursday he had learned a lot from reading Balkhi’s works.

“Balkhi had learned agility from his former generation,” said Rahbin.

“I love his voice, and forgot all differences when I got to know (Balkhi’s work),” said Huseyin Avni Botsali, representative of OIC in Afghanistan.

The Masnavi is Balkhi’s most famous work and is an extensive poem written in Persian.

Many commentators have classified this as the greatest mystical poem ever in world literature.

“Masnavi was a source of instruction, a source of ethics and a source of knowledge, it was a source for all humans,” said Tahir Zaheer, acting head of the ministry of information and culture.

Balkhi has also been credited for the Sama dance which in 2008 was declared by UNESCO as one of the Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

French President Emmanuel Macron has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Macron would be self-isolated for the next week.

“In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic [of France] will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, France eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 despite infection rates remaining high, the French AFP News Agency reported.

According to the report, over 17,000 new cases were registered on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of the Christmas holidays.

At least 2,465,126 people in France have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 59,472 people have died in France of the virus and 186,004 others have recovered.

Abdullah says reduction in violence is critical, issue needs to be prioritized

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)
Speaking at an event in Kabul on Thursday, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said the Afghan Republic’s peace negotiating team is working together as a united front but that the critical issue of a reduction in violence still needs to be attained. 
 
Addressing the National Meeting to Promote Women’s Participation in the Reconciliation Process, Abdullah said: “Unfortunately today, the people’s demand is the reduction of violence, which they want to see in their daily lives, but this demand has not been met,” he said. 
 
“Afghanistan’s peace process has reached a special stage,” said Abdullah adding that “for us, it was important that the negotiations start. The negotiating team is working in a very united way.”
 
“The support for the negotiating team helps the team work harder,” he stated and said “hopefully the second round of the talks will start exactly on time.” 
 
“With the release of the Taliban prisoners we should have had a ceasefire or a significant reduction in violence,” Abdullah said.
 
“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. Both sides must understand war is not the way,” he stated. 
 
“The people of Afghanistan expect optimal results from the peace process,” Abdullah said.
 
“A reduction in violence is at the top of the agenda proposed by Afghanistan (republic’s team),” Abdullah said. 
 
“Both sides must come together and enter the main discussion in the peace process.”
 
This comes after Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, Chief Negotiator for the Afghan Republic’s Peace Negotiation Team said the team has started consultations with government’s leadership, the HCNR, political leaders and various segments of society to get their views and suggestions on the next stage of talks. 
 
He said their advice will hopefully pave the way for peace and end the war in the country.
The talks teams will reconvene in Doha on January 5 after announcing last week they were taking a three week break. 
