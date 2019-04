(Last Updated On: April 24, 2019)

Afghanistan national football team in a friendly match to face with Tajikistan national football team on June 7, 2019.

The match reportedly to be held in Dushanbe city, the capital of Tajikistan.

It comes as Head coach of Afghanistan’s national football team, Anoush Dastgir, has also urged the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) for holding a match against Iran in Tehran.