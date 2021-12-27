Business
Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign import power extension agreement
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) says that Tajikistan’s electricity import agreement for Afghanistan has been extended until the end of 2022.
DABS said on Monday that the agreement was signed after two-days of negotiations between Hafiz Mohammad Amin, CEO of DABS, and Ismailzada, CEO of Tajikistan Electric Power Company.
According to DABS, the talks also focused on a wide range of regional and development projects in the energy sector, such as CASA-1,000 and the construction of a new 2 kW Electric Power line.
The power company added that the discussions will lead to more developments in the near future.
DABS said that the delegation of the Islamic Emirate assured the Tajik side of joint cooperation and expressed readiness to provide security and other facilities for the resumption of stalled projects.
Afghanistan currently imports 70 percent of its electricity from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Iran, and generates only 3 percent of its electricity from domestic sources. DABs receives 460 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan, of which 300 megawatts is earmarked for Kabul alone.
Due to problems with imported electricity, only domestic sources are currently used, with a total of 94 MW from Naghlu dam, 22 MW from Surobi dam, 40 MW from Mahipar dam and 50 MW from Tarakhel thermal Power Station.
Balkh factory owners concerned about ongoing economic crisis
Balkh Chamber of Industries and Mine said that 90 percent of factories in the province are under extreme financial duress due to the economic crisis gripping Afghanistan.
According to officials, their problems stem from limited access to funds in bank accounts and to the limited support provided by the authorities.
Officials urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to support domestic manufacturers and said if they did, export volumes would increase.
One member of the chamber said however that they were optimistic about the future.
“Factories are restarting their activities day by day. It has increased now. We are optimistic about the future. As you know factories produce employment opportunities… (factories) will impact the economy,” said Sayed Ismail Hussaini, a member of the Balkh chamber.
Some local businessmen said that they have been struggling since the takeover by the IEA in August.
“We export to European countries and to Russia. Now 80 percent of our work faced problems,” Sayed Hamidullah, head of a factory in Balkh.
Balkh women, employed in local factories, meanwhile called on the IEA to provide more job opportunities for women.
“The weather is cold, we face many problems, all should keep in mind the situation of women,” said Zaiba, one female factory worker.
“Big factories in Balkh should be reopened, because people face problems, unemployment has increased,” said Gull Chaman another woman.
“We call on the government to reopen factories in Balkh,” said Fatima.
IEA collects more than 1.5 billion AFN from telecom tax
The government has collected more than 1.5 billion AFN from phone credit cards tax during the past four months.
Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) said Sunday that the revenue had been collected since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regained power in mid-August.
“Since the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan took over the government, 1.55 billion Afghanis have been collected in revenue from the 10 percent tax on SIM cards,” said Enayatullah Alkozai, the Ministry spokesman.
Meanwhile, mobile users called on the IEA to ensure transparency in the collection process of the 10 percent revenue tax.
“We call on the Islamic Emirate to collect this revenue in a transparent process and spend it in an accurate way and that is in our national interest,” said Abdulhaq, a resident of Kabul.
Since 2015, a 10 percent tax has been imposed on mobile phone users in Afghanistan.
Afghan, Kazakh officials discuss enhancing economic ties
Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, on Saturday arrived in Kabul to discuss ways for expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.
Sultanov is leading a delegation – including representatives of 16 companies – in Kabul to assess investment opportunities in Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi stated that Kabul wants to strengthen economic relations in the various sectors with Kazakhstan.
The two sides discussed direct flights from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan, export Afghan of agricultural products, the establishment of a joint trade chamber, and the ways for facilitating funds transfer through banks, Azizi said.
“There are investment opportunities in Afghanistan, we want to facilitate and provide [opportunities] for the private sector in order to boost our economic ties with Kazakhstan,” Azizi added.
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, meanwhile, stated that Kazakhstan is ready to work with the Afghanistan government to expand of economic and trade ties between the two countries.
“In the past 10 months, our trade with Afghanistan dropped by 27 percent. We want to expand trade between the two countries, as well as we want to reach markets in the south Asian countries,” said Sultanov.
Afghan officials stated that Afghanistan’s annual trade with Kazakhstan valued at least $648 million.
