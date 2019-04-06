Afghanistan Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over PM Imran Khan’s New Remarks

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2019)

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has summoned the Counselor of Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul and once again expressed its objection on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks, MoFA said on Saturday.

“After Afghanistan acknowledged the explanation provided by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry as stating there was a misunderstanding in PM’s remarks, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Islamabad returned to Pakistan to resume his mission,” MoFA said in a statement, “Afghanistan considers the recent statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan an explicit interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and deems PM’s remarks a return to his previous stance and thus demands explanation by the Government of Pakistan”.

Last month, Pakistani PM suggested an interim government setup in Afghanistan to help end the impasse in the peace process.

The Afghan government and politicians strongly reacted to Khan’s comments. MoFA recalled its ambassador as a protest and summoned Pakistan deputy ambassador to Afghanistan to lodge a formal protest.

Later on, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Khan’s comments had been taken out of context and misinterpreted.

However, in a meeting with people in Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan PM once again suggested Afghanistan to have an interim government, adding that it is brotherly advice.

“As a brother, we are telling our brother that if you want to achieve peace with election, then our experience says that hold it under such an interim government that would be considered as a neutral umpire so that its results are accepted,” Khan said.

“Therefore, we are giving a brotherly advice to Afghan people and government, don’t take it if you don’t want it,” Khan said. “It is not interference, it is an advice.”

Kabul and Islamabad relations have always been tense. Afghanistan has always blamed Pakistan for harboring and supporting the Taliban insurgent group and interfering in its internal affairs.