Afghanistan Summons Iran Deputy Chief of Mission

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2018)

Afghanistan Foreign Ministry has summoned the Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission to Kabul in relation to beating and insulting of Afghan migrants in Iran by an apparent uniformed Iranian security personnel.

On Sunday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that in the meeting it has expressed its “deep distress” in regard to the incident.

“The Foreign Ministry condemned the beating and insulting of these Afghan migrants in Iran and called the action inhumane,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Iranian side has also called the action inhumane and against Islamic teachings. Iranian Deputy Ambassador has emphasized that Tehran would seriously follow the issue.

This comes after a short video went viral on social media last week.

The video prompted a strong reaction among Afghans.

The 45-second clip is showing nine men in traditional Afghan clothing stand in line against a brick wall as a man in an Iranian police uniform slapping each of the nine in turn. The uniformed man then repeatedly orders the men to do squats, as another man can be heard laughing behind the camera.