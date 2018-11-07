Afghanistan Signs Landmark Energy Transmission MoU with Turkish Company

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2018)

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Afghan government and a Turkish company on Wednesday for TAP (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan- Pakistan) transmission line that will bring 1,000 MW of electricity and $100 million yearly to Afghanistan.

The transmission line stretches 750 km long within Afghanistan: from Torghundi, Herat to Spin Boldak. Then continuing on to Quetta. Çalık Holding, a Turkish company, has agreed to invest $1.6 billion in the project.

Afghanistan and Pakistan will both receive 1000 MW of electricity each from the project. Pakistan’s share of electricity (1000 MW) will be transmitted via Afghanistan to Pakistan through this line, and Afghanistan will receive $100 million annually from Pakistan.

According to the Afghan government, the project will be completed in 3 years.