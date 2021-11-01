Afghanistan ships 45 tons of pine nuts to China as air corridor resumes

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2021)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Sunday that 45 tons of pine nuts were exported to China, via an air corridor, for the first time since they took power in August.

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the IEA, said at an inauguration ceremony that this is a positive step towards boosting Afghanistan’s economy.

He said that exporting pine nuts this year could generate as much as $1 billion in revenue for the country.

The acting minister of commerce, Nooridin Azizi said Sunday’s shipment was the first of many.

“We exported 10 tons last year, but now this has increased to 45 tons. More than $1 billion (in revenue) will come to our country,” he said.

Kabul’s pine nut sellers meanwhile said they hope that this new development will have a positive impact on business for them.

They said that when borders closed and exports ceased, they were forced to drastically lower their prices in order to sell the nuts.

“Last year the price of 7kg of pine nuts was 40,000 AFN; now it has dropped to 7,500 AFN. Prices dropped, because the borders are closed to export it,” said Abdul Wakal, one pine nut seller.

“Our pine nuts were sent to international bazaars, but now borders are closed our pine nuts are not exported to the world,” said Tala Mohammad, another seller.

