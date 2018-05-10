Afghanistan Set to Host Bangladesh for T20I Series

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2018 2:36 pm)

Ahead of their historic test match against India, Afghanistan are all set to host Bangladesh for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in the northern Indian city of Dehradun in June.

The matches are scheduled for the 3rd, 5th and 7th of June before Afghanistan travel to Bengaluru for the one-off test match against India. All the matches of the T20I series against Bangladesh will start in the evening, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

Welcoming the agreement between the two ICC member boards, ACB chairman Atif Mashal said: “ACB is delighted to host Bangladesh for the T20I series in Dehradun in early June which will be a good opportunity for both sides to play competitive cricket. Similarly, cricket fans have also previously enjoyed games between the two sides and this will be yet another opportunity for them to witness their sides play against each other.”

The Chief Executive of ACB Shafiq Stanikzai, meanwhile, said that the ongoing training camp in India in which players from the national and Under-19 teams as well as top performers from domestic cricket will help the selection committee to select a strong side for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

“These matches will be important for both sides to gain valuable points in the ICC rankings and the lead up to the 2020 ICC World Twenty20,” he said.

Commenting on behalf of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury stated: “This promises to be a very competitive series. Afghanistan have some fine players for this format and they will have the advantage of familiarity with the conditions in Dehradun.”

“However, the Bangladesh team is a confident and experienced unit and we are really looking forward to the matches,” he added.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have faced each other only once in a T20I in the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 that Bangladesh won.

Afghanistan is currently ranked 8th whilst Bangladesh is ranked 10th in the ICC T20I team rankings.