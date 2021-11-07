Afghanistan set to face New Zealand in defining WC match

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2021)

Two teams, who have never played each other outside of World Cups, and never in a T20 International before, are ready to face off on Sunday in what is clearly a defining match for not two but three teams.

The Super 12 match at the T20 Men’s ICC World Cup will see Afghanistan play New Zealand, but for India, the outcome of the match will decide their fate going forward.

While there’s only ever been two ODIs between Afghanistan and New Zealand, the lack of familiarity between New Zealand and Afghanistan adds a bit of uncertainty to Sunday’s match, which is Afghanistan’s last-ditch attempt to secure a spot in the semi-finals. However, it is also New Zealand’s last chance.

If Afghanistan win

An Afghanistan win opens up all sorts of scenarios.

It would take the team to six points, drawing them level on points with New Zealand and likely second courtesy of superior net run-rate.

That being said, a victory over New Zealand would not be enough to lock down Afghanistan’s spot in the semi-finals.

For Afghanistan, net run-rate will be key and they’ll have an eye on India’s game against Namibia on Monday. India will go into that match knowing exactly what they need to do to leapfrog both New Zealand and Afghanistan on NRR.

The situation for New Zealand: Eliminated

The situation for Afghanistan: Through to the semi-finals if India lose or if they finish with an inferior net run-rate

The situation for India: Through to semi-finals if they beat Namibia and secure a superior NRR than both Afghanistan and New Zealand.

If New Zealand win

A New Zealand victory presents the most straightforward of scenarios.

The Black Caps can lock down their spot in the semi-finals by beating Afghanistan as it would take them to eight points, out of reach of India and leaving Mohammad Nabi’s team on four.

If New Zealand win and Pakistan suffer a surprise loss to Scotland, the Black Caps could finish the group on top spot courtesy of a superior net run-rate.

The situation for New Zealand: Locked in for the semi-finals with a chance at top in the group

The situation for Afghanistan: Eliminated

The situation for India: Eliminated

Sunday’s match starts at 2.30pm Kabul time and will be played in Abu Dhabi.