Afghanistan set to face New Zealand in defining WC match
Two teams, who have never played each other outside of World Cups, and never in a T20 International before, are ready to face off on Sunday in what is clearly a defining match for not two but three teams.
The Super 12 match at the T20 Men’s ICC World Cup will see Afghanistan play New Zealand, but for India, the outcome of the match will decide their fate going forward.
While there’s only ever been two ODIs between Afghanistan and New Zealand, the lack of familiarity between New Zealand and Afghanistan adds a bit of uncertainty to Sunday’s match, which is Afghanistan’s last-ditch attempt to secure a spot in the semi-finals. However, it is also New Zealand’s last chance.
If Afghanistan win
An Afghanistan win opens up all sorts of scenarios.
It would take the team to six points, drawing them level on points with New Zealand and likely second courtesy of superior net run-rate.
That being said, a victory over New Zealand would not be enough to lock down Afghanistan’s spot in the semi-finals.
For Afghanistan, net run-rate will be key and they’ll have an eye on India’s game against Namibia on Monday. India will go into that match knowing exactly what they need to do to leapfrog both New Zealand and Afghanistan on NRR.
The situation for New Zealand: Eliminated
The situation for Afghanistan: Through to the semi-finals if India lose or if they finish with an inferior net run-rate
The situation for India: Through to semi-finals if they beat Namibia and secure a superior NRR than both Afghanistan and New Zealand.
If New Zealand win
A New Zealand victory presents the most straightforward of scenarios.
The Black Caps can lock down their spot in the semi-finals by beating Afghanistan as it would take them to eight points, out of reach of India and leaving Mohammad Nabi’s team on four.
If New Zealand win and Pakistan suffer a surprise loss to Scotland, the Black Caps could finish the group on top spot courtesy of a superior net run-rate.
The situation for New Zealand: Locked in for the semi-finals with a chance at top in the group
The situation for Afghanistan: Eliminated
The situation for India: Eliminated
Sunday’s match starts at 2.30pm Kabul time and will be played in Abu Dhabi.
New Zealand beat Afghanistan to make T20 World Cup semis
New Zealand crushed a billion Indian dreams and breezed into the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan in a key Super 12 match on Sunday.
The fates of three teams were tied to the outcome of the match, each fancying their chances of becoming the second side from the pool, behind Pakistan, to make it to the last four.
An Afghan victory would have suited 2007 champions India, who have the best net run-rate among the trio with a match to spare, while New Zealand had to simply win the game to advance, which they did in style.
Najibullah Zadran smashed a career-best 73 to rescue Afghanistan from a top order collapse and post 124-8 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
New Zealand romped home with 11 balls to spare to join England, Australia and Pakistan in last four.
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss but the strong start he expected from his team did not materialise.
They were reeling at 19-3 in the sixth over, a mini-collapse that started when Devon Conway took an acrobatic catch behind the stumps to dismiss Mohammad Shahzad.
Zadran rebuilt their innings with his stroke-filled knock but his stay was cut short by another stunning catch, this time by a diving Jimmy Neesham at long-off.
Trent Boult dismissed Karim Janat in the same over for his third wicket and New Zealand put on a catching masterclass to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.
Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Daryl Mitchell (17) in the fourth over and Rashid Khan sent back Martin Guptill (28) but it was not enough to test New Zealand’s batting strength.
Williamson oversaw New Zealand’s chase with an assured 40 not out while Conway was unbeaten on 36.
New Zealand finished their group campaign with eight points, four ahead of India, who play Namibia in their final match on Monday (November 8), and Afghanistan.
First soccer tournament in Kabul following IEA takeover
Six soccer teams from around the country took part in a tournament in Kabul on Friday, marking the first such event since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power in mid-August.
The tournament was held at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in the capital.
Among the supporting fans in the stadium, were IEA officials and members who also came out to support the teams.
Cricket-Australia postpones Afghanistan test until ‘situation is clearer’
Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Friday it has postponed the Afghanistan test in Hobart scheduled for Nov. 27 until the situation regarding the women’s game in the South Asian nation becomes clearer, Reuters reported.
CA had said in September it would scrap the test if the Islamic Emirate’s government, which took power in August, did not allow women and girls to play the sport.
“Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s test match against Afghanistan,” CA said in a statement.
“CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later time when the situation is clearer.”
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board [ACB] confirms that the scheduled test match against Australia for late November in Hobart has been postponed following an agreement between the boards and will played in near future.
Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport’s biggest fairytale but the strife-torn nation risks isolation following the country’s IE takeover, Reuters reported.
The IE officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of their previous government, which banned most girls’ education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.
According to the report the Afghan cricket board has requested the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council as it looks to retain its place in global cricket.
Afghanistan’s status is set to be discussed at an ICC meeting on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
Despite the test postponement, CA said it looked forward to hosting Afghanistan players — “who are great ambassadors for the game” — in Australia’s upcoming domestic T20 competition, the Big Bash League, Reuters reported.
The board said it also looked forward to hosting both the Afghan women’s and men’s teams in the “not-too-distant future”.
CA said in early September it would call off the test if media reports that women’s cricket would be banned in Afghanistan were substantiated.
The threat followed a report by Australian broadcaster SBS which quoted a IE representative as saying cricket was “not necessary” for women.
Australia’s sports minister Richard Colbeck said at the time the IE’s position was “deeply concerning”.
The Australian government cancelled a tour of Zimbabwe in 2007 over former president Robert Mugabe’s crackdown on political opponents in the African country.
Australia did not play South Africa from 1971 until the end of apartheid.
Australia’s test team had planned to use the Afghanistan match to prepare for the Ashes series against England starting Dec. 8 in Brisbane.
Instead Australia’s players will have an internal three-day match from Dec. 1 in Brisbane, about two weeks after the squad is announced in mid-November, read the report.
CA also published England’s warmup arrangements, with Joe Root’s team playing the second-string England Lions twice in Brisbane from Nov. 23-25 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3.
