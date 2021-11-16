Sport
Afghanistan set on beating Indonesia in football friendly
The Afghan national team is set to play Indonesia on Tuesday in a friendly at the Global Sport Arena in Antalya, Turkey.
Both teams have been taking part in training camps in Turkey ahead of Tuesday’s match and say they are well prepared for the match.
National team player Hassan Amin recently returned to the squad after recovering from injuries.
Speaking to Ariana News, Amin said he is back on form and is looking forward to playing Indonesia.
“Don’t miss our match against Indonesia, the victory is ours,” Hassan told Ariana News.
Players also said the training center facilities in Turkey have been very good, and the weather conditions are excellent.
Indonesian players meanwhile told their national press that they were looking forward to Tuesday’s match against Afghanistan but they expected it to be a tough game, stating Afghanistan had a strong team.
“We know they are a very good team, it will be a tough game. The preparation, we have practiced a lot. We’ve also gone through the team analysis section, we know what to expect. It’s all about how we play against them and it depends on us. If we play well, we will win the game,” said Indonesia’s Elkan Bagott.
The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 6pm and for viewers who don’t have access to TV, the match can be streamed live on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.
Sport
Jordan demands investigation into Iran football player’s gender
Jordan has called on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to launch an investigation to determine the gender of a goalkeeper on the Iranian women’s football team, France24 reported.
Iran beat Jordan 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw on September 25 to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in its history.
The president of the Jordan Football Association, Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, tweeted on Sunday a letter “requesting a gender verification check” on the Iranian player in question, suggesting that the keeper was a man posing as a woman.
Hussein described it as “a very serious issue if true”, France24 reported
But Iran team’s selector, Maryam Irandoost, dismissed the allegation.
“The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry,” Irandoost told sports news site Varzesh3 on Sunday.
“We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time.”
Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei blocked two goal attempts by the Jordanian team, resulting in Iran’s qualification.
The Jordan Football Association’s letter alleged that the Iranian women’s team “has a history with gender and doping issues”, and called for “due process” to be followed, France24 reported.
The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup is set to kick off in India in January.
Latest News
Australia win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Australia won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday after Mitchell Marsh and David Warner hit half-centuries to chase down 173 with ease at the Dubai International Stadium.
Marsh and Warner’s brilliant knocks came after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had responded to losing the toss with a classy innings of his own, with his 85 off 45 helping the Black Caps to 172/4.
But Australia started the chase well and rarely took their foot off the gas as they raced to the World Cup title with eight wickets and seven balls to spare, sparking jubilant celebrations in the UAE.
Sport
Australia beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Australia reached the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 11), Reuters reported.
Set 177 for victory, David Warner made 49 before Australia rode unbeaten cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to clinch the win with one over to spare.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Babar Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket, read the report.
Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.
According to the report New Zealand beat England in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Biden tells Xi the two countries need to cooperate
Saar: Karzai’s speech about instability in Afghanistan discussed
Processing of passports suspended due to ‘technical problem’
Russian, US envoys for Afghanistan meet in Moscow
Afghanistan set on beating Indonesia in football friendly
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Rising wood prices a cause for concern in Kabul as winter looms
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
Saar: Karzai’s speech about instability in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Situation of Afghanistan’s exports discussed
Tahawol: Possible talks between US and IEA discussed
Tahawol: FM Muttaqi’s meeting with Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan discussed
Saar: Joint statement of Islamabad Troika meeting discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP chief in Afghanistan to help avert ‘world’s worst humanitarian crisis’
-
Latest News4 days ago
A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition: WHO
-
Latest News5 days ago
Norwegian aid group says thousands of Afghans crossing into Iran daily
-
Latest News4 days ago
Migrants on Belarus-Poland border сomplain on cold and lack of food
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat couple forgo extravagant wedding, donate to the poor instead
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA rejects reports of selling US military equipment to Pakistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Pakistan and Australia to face off in Dubai in World Cup semi-final