Afghanistan set on beating Indonesia in football friendly

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2021)

The Afghan national team is set to play Indonesia on Tuesday in a friendly at the Global Sport Arena in Antalya, Turkey.

Both teams have been taking part in training camps in Turkey ahead of Tuesday’s match and say they are well prepared for the match.

National team player Hassan Amin recently returned to the squad after recovering from injuries.

Speaking to Ariana News, Amin said he is back on form and is looking forward to playing Indonesia.

“Don’t miss our match against Indonesia, the victory is ours,” Hassan told Ariana News.

Players also said the training center facilities in Turkey have been very good, and the weather conditions are excellent.

Indonesian players meanwhile told their national press that they were looking forward to Tuesday’s match against Afghanistan but they expected it to be a tough game, stating Afghanistan had a strong team.

“We know they are a very good team, it will be a tough game. The preparation, we have practiced a lot. We’ve also gone through the team analysis section, we know what to expect. It’s all about how we play against them and it depends on us. If we play well, we will win the game,” said Indonesia’s Elkan Bagott.

The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 6pm and for viewers who don’t have access to TV, the match can be streamed live on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.