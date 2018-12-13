Afghanistan Sends First Set of Cargo Trucks to Europe via Lapis Lazuli Route

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2018)

The first set of Afghanistan’s cargo trucks left for Europe through Lapis Lazuli route on Thursday.

The trucks will cross Torghondi port in Herat into Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and eventually will reach to Europe after crossing Georgia and Turkey.

Inaugurating the Lapis Lazuli corridor on Thursday in western Herat province, President Ghani said the route will connect Afghanistan to South Asia, Central Asia and to Europe.

At the inauguration ceremony of the corridor, high-ranking officials of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia were also present.

At the event, Hamid Tahmasi, Afghan Minister of Transport said that the Lapis Lazuli route will facilitate landlocked Afghanistan in exporting its commercial products to European markets and that will develop the Afghan economy.

He stressed that the corridor will reduce the trade gap between Afghanistan and Europe and that will decrease the cost of imports and exports in the country.

The Lapis Lazuli corridor agreement was signed on November last year by five nations in Turkmenistan marking an important milestone in the collective efforts towards deepening connectivity and enhancing trade in the region.