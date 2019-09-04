Afghanistan Seeks ‘Further Clarification’ on US-Taliban Draft Agreement

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2019)

The Afghan government seeks further clarification on U.S.-Taliban draft agreement, Presidential Spokesman Sediqi Sediqqi said on Wednesday.

Ghani’s Spokesman said that the Afghan government is concerned about the “potential risks and negative consequences” the draft agreement may have for the country.

“The Afghan government is also concerned and we, therefore, would like further clarity on this document to completely analyze its dangers and negative consequences and avoid the dangers,” Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

In addition, Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Sarwar Danish wrote on Facebook that the U.S.-Taliban draft agreement must be fully presented to the Afghan government in order to be analyzed.

Danish has criticized the Taliban being called as “Islamic Emirate” in the document, adding that the government of Afghanistan and the United States have signed two security agreements – U.S.-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Agreement and Bilateral Security Agreement.

VP Danish questions what is the difference between those agreements and the draft agreement that the U.S. is planning to sign with a terrorist group which is in the U.S. blacklist and creates disasters in Afghanistan on a daily basis?

The U.S. chief negotiator Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has told the U.S. President Donald Trump must approve the draft agreement before it can be signed.

“I do not see clear signs of peace it is rather a deal between America, Pakistan, and the Taliban which includes the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan. The next steps are not clear yet,” said Rahmatullah Nabil, former Afghan Intelligence Chief, and a presidential candidate.

According to sources close to the Taliban, the U.S.-Taliban agreement will pave the way for the intra-Afghan talks, ceasefire, and roadmap on the future of Afghanistan including debates on Afghanistan’s political system, women right, and the Constitution.

Currently, the Afghan government has prepared a 15-member list of negotiators, which is no publicized yet, to negotiate with the Taliban insurgent group.