Afghanistan seek members’ support ahead of crucial ICC meeting
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has requested the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council ahead of next month’s crucial meeting where the game’s future in the South Asian country is likely to be decided, Reuters reported.
The strife-torn nation’s remarkable rise has been cricket’s biggest fairytale story in recent times but Afghanistan risk isolation following the country’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] takeover in August.
According to the report Cricket Australia (CA) has already threatened to scrap next month’s one-off test in Hobart between the men’s teams if the new government in Kabul did not allow women to play the sport.
World governing body ICC had taken a wait-and-watch approach on whether Afghanistan can continue as a full member – allowing it to play test matches – but will discuss the issue at a board meeting after the Twenty20 World Cup in the Middle East.
“ACB is committed to work for the development of cricket in the country and hope the ICC full members will provide their support,” Afghan board chairman Azizullah Fazli told Reuters.
Fazli said last month the ACB was committed to women’s cricket but was awaiting instructions from the IEA government on its future.
The IEA officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of the previous IEA government, which banned most girls’ education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.
CA chief executive Nick Hockley has said the Hobart test was likely to be postponed until there was more clarity on the impact of the IEA takeover on sports in Afghanistan.
Fazli said he would meet CA officials on the sidelines of the Twenty20 World Cup and try to convince them to continue with the match as scheduled, Reuters reported.
“We are in touch with the CA management regarding the test match, and soon we will meet CA leadership to discuss it and further the friendship of CA and ACB,” Fazli said in text messages.
The ACB chief added that the uncertainty would not affect the performance of the Afghanistan team under captain Mohammad Nabi, read the report.
“The Afghanistan national cricket team is well prepared to do their best in the T20 World Cup,” he said.
Afghanistan will begin their Super 12 stage campaign with an Oct. 25 clash against a qualifier in Sharjah.
Soccer-FIFA says it helped evacuate 100 players, family members from Afghanistan
World soccer’s governing body FIFA said on Friday it had worked with the Qatari government to evacuate almost 100 football players and their families from Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan seized control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Aug. 15 and announced a new government last month after U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed.
According to the report the Qatar’s assistant foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater had said the players and their families were among the passengers to arrive on a flight from Kabul on Thursday.
FIFA said in a statement that the group, which included female players, were deemed to have been “at the highest risk”. It thanked Qatar for its support and for “ensuring the safe passage” of the players and families, read the report.
“The FIFA leadership has been closely coordinating with the government of Qatar since August on the evacuation of the group, and will continue to work closely on the safe evacuation of further members of the sporting family in the future,” it added.
According to the report cycling’s world governing body UCI said on Monday it helped in the evacuation of 165 refugees from Afghanistan which included female cyclists, journalists and human rights campaigners.
The International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said last month that the organisation had helped around 100 members of the “Olympic community” in Afghanistan to leave the country on humanitarian visas, Reuters reported.
Australia evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents in August, while several players from Afghanistan’s national female youth soccer squad were granted asylum in Portugal last month.
Andy Flower joins Afghan coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup
Andy Flower will join the Afghanistan coaching staff which also includes ex-South Africa international Lance Klusener and ex-Australian quick Shaun Tait.
Flower previously coached England between 2009 and 2014, with their 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup glory coming under his tenure.
A statement by the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that Flower had joined the team bubble ahead of the tournament later this month.
Confirming his appointment, ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said: “We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise competitions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup.”
Flower had a brilliant playing career for Zimbabwe, representing them in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs. Afghanistan hope that this experience will prove vital during their campaign in the UAE. They will start their tournament on October 25 in Sharjah.
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Afghanistan’s T20 cricket squad held a training session in Kabul on Tuesday ahead of the T20 World Cup, which takes place in the UAE and Oman in October and November.
“Our aim will be to gain something from this (World Cup), not just participate in it. The boys are also very excited, and are eager to do very well in these matches,” said player Sharafuddin Ashraf.
The 16-team tournament was originally scheduled to take place in India but was moved to the Gulf states as result of a surge of COVID-19 infections in India, but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) remains the event host.
Preliminary rounds are due to be played in Oman, with group stages and the knockout rounds taking place in the UAE.
Despite being relative newcomers to international cricket, Afghanistan has already qualified for the main part of the competition, where they will line up alongside the likes of Australia, England, India and Pakistan.
“The morale of the players is very high. The boys are also very enthusiastic. Our people have very high expectations from us,” said coach Nowroz Mangal.
