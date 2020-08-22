Afghanistan registers 59 new COVID-19 cases

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2020)

Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Saturday announced that 59 new positive cases of Coronavirus were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

The cases were recorded in Kabul (24), Herat (21), Balkh (11), Nangarhar (1), Kunar (1), and Nuristan (1) provinces.

It brings the total infections to 37,953 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry data, no COVID-19 patient died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, as well as no patient has been recovered at this time.

The ministry added that currently there are 8578 active cases in the country.

It is noteworthy that the MoPH has tested 100,679 samples in the COVID-19 testing centers.

The data indicates that so far, 1,385 COVID-19 patients have died and 27,990 others recovered from the virus since the first case was detected in February.