Afghanistan records its highest daily death toll so far from COVID

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2021)

The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday recorded 85 deaths from COVID-19 and registered another 1,597 new cases out of 4,587 people tested in the past 24 hours.

The record of 85 deaths in terms of daily coronavirus statistics in the country is unprecedented so far, the ministry said.

The previous highest recorded number was 38 – during the first wave.

Afghanistan is currently experiencing its third wave.

According to the ministry, another 471 patients have recovered during this 24 hour period.

The ministry said at the moment the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan increased to 91,458.

Meanwhile the total deaths so far is 3,612 and 61,067 patients in total have recovered.

Doctors said the third wave of the virus in Afghanistan is affecting children, young people and the elderly, but the virus has claimed the lives of mostly elderly people.

Meanwhile, a shipment of 700,000 doses of vaccines arrived from China on Friday.

“Corona vaccine packages from China have so far been delivered to 13 provinces and will soon be sent to other provinces,” said Waheed Majroh, acting health minister.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Marjoh said that the third wave of coronavirus is still spreading rapidly, and statistics from the last two weeks show that the number of positive cases and deaths caused by the virus has risen sharply.

“Closure of schools, universities, training courses, wedding halls, sports centers, swimming pools and other gathering places is effective in reducing the cases of coronavirus, but it takes one to two weeks to prove it,” Majroh added.

The ministry also said that the process of implementing the vaccine has begun in more than 13 provinces in the country.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNMA) announced on Saturday that the European Union is also providing 480,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile the acting minister announced on Saturday that a new oxygen generator facility has been activated at the Afghan-Japan hospital in Kabul.

Majroh said that in a day or two, 150 beds in this hospital will be connected to the central oxygen system.