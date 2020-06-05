Latest News
Afghanistan records highest Coronavirus death toll in single day
Nine people have died of Coronavirus in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry.
In a statement released on Friday, the ministry said that three people in Balkh, two in Herat, two in Samangan, and two others in Kunduz lost life after suffering COVID-19.
According to the statement, 915 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
The cases were registered as follow: 423 in Kabul, 201 in Herat, 116 in Balkh, 29 in Kunduz, 23 in Kunar, 21 in Kandahar, 21 in Farah, 21 in Sar-e-Pul, 20 in Helmand, 15 in Samangan, 11 in Paktia, 7 in Nangarhar, 4 in Maidan Wardak, and three in Laghman, the statement said.
It brings the total affected people to 18,969 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 178 people have recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 1,763, the ministry added.
So far, 309 people have died of the virus since its first case was detected in western Herat province.
Facebook labels state-controlled media outlets
Facebook – a social media giant – said Thursday that it would start labeling state-controlled media outlets on Facebook.
Facebook would reportedly add labels to the Facebook pages of Russia Today, Russia’s Sputnik, China’s Xinhua News, Iran’s Press TV, and the People’s Daily, among others, saying that these were state-controlled outlets.
The Company said in a statement, “We’re providing greater transparency into these publishers because they combine the influence of a media organization with the strategic backing of a state, and we believe people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government.”
The giant tech company would also block state-controlled media outlets from buying advertising in the US this summer ahead of the US presidential election in November without setting an exact date.
“State-controlled media outlets rarely advertise in the US. Nevertheless, later this summer we will begin blocking ads from these outlets in the US out of an abundance of caution to provide an extra layer of protection against various types of foreign influence in the public debate ahead of the November 2020 election in the US,” Facebook said.
Other outlets that are run independently, would not be included in the labeling, Facebook said.
It comes as the company has recently faced a backlash from its employees for not adding warning labels to comments from the U.S. president linked to the ongoing violence across the country.
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque
The lifeless body of Dr. Ayaz Niazi, a prominent religious scholar, was laid to rest in a special ceremony at the Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque, Kabul.
Niazi died after receiving severe injuries in an IED explosion at the mosque on Tuesday evening.
The Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs says that there is no justification for the attack, and that ulema (religious scholars) should unite to stop such crimes.
It should be noted that Dr. Aaz Niazi was one of the prominent religious figures who held two master’s degrees from Al-Azhar University in Egypt.
The Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Abdul Hakim Munib, said, “There is no justification for this attack. With these attacks, the enemies of the country will never be able to stop the religious activities of scholars. They will try even more to raise awareness based on Islamic studies.”
At the same time, a number of religious scholars have condemned the incident, warning that if the government fails to identify the perpetrators of the attack on Dr. Ayaz, they will go on widespread protests.
“We have set a ten-day deadline for the government to identify the perpetrators of this case, otherwise we will protest,” said Abdul Qadir Qanet, a religious scholar.
“This must stop. We hope the government takes action to prevent the assassinations of religious scholars,” said Fazl Hadi Wazin, a university professor.
Although the Taliban have denied involvement in the attack and considered it a crime, the First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, says on his Facebook account that the Taliban cannot acquit itself by writing a sentence of denial, adding that mostly those religious scholars are being targeted who are not graduated from Pakistani schools.
COVID-19
Poor state of hospitals increase health challenges
Afghanistan’s poor state of hospitals has failed to provide adequate healthcare services to the people.
The Acting Minister of Public Health, who has recently been appointed by the president, says that the low quality of the country’s hospitals has led to serious health challenges, and the Coronavirus has multiplied it.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, said, “The hospitals have provided poor health services, even in normal situations, and we have not been able to gain people’s trust. Weak leadership at the hospitals is also a factor.”
Meanwhile, the ministry underlined that in the last 24 hours, some 1296 samples have been examined, of which 787 cases tested positive for the Coronavirus.
During this time, six patients died of the virus and sixty-three others recovered.
The Ministry of Public Health warns of a dramatic increase in the number of the Coronavirus infections, saying that if people do not do their part in the fight against the pandemic, the situation will get out of control.
