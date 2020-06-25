Connect with us

COVID-19

Afghanistan records 36 new Coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2020)

Afghanistan has recorded 36 new Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 5, Nangarhar 11, Takhar 3, Kunduz 2, Kunar 1, Helmand 1, Farah 3, Panjsher 5, Paktika 1, Sar-e-Pul 4, bringing the total fatalities to 675.

The ministry said that 460 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.

In Coronavirus surveillance released on Thursday, the MoPH said that 166 people in Kabul, 59 people in Herat, 69 people in Paktia, 5 people in Nangarhar, 38 people in Takhar, 3 people in Bamyan, 18 people in Baghlan, one person in Logar, 24 people in Kunduz, 13 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Badakhshan, one person in Laghman, 2 people in Kunar, 25 people in Kapisa, and 29 people in Daikundi were tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases to 30175 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, 305 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 10,174 in Afghanistan.

The pandemic has killed over 482,923 worldwide, with 9,440,535 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,754,755, according to Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19

Afghanistan COVID-19 cases rise to 29,715 with 639 deaths

1 day ago

June 24, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2020)

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose to 29,715 on Wednesday, a 234 increase from 29,481 a day earlier.

The statistics came in Coronavirus surveillance issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the ministry, 234 new cases – Kabul 124, Herat 34, Nangarhar 10, Bamyan 24, Badghis 8, Logar 3, Parwan 2, Badakhshan 6, Laghman 2, Kunar 7, Panjsher 3, Kapisa 7, Diakundi 4 – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The number of deaths has also gone up to 639 on Wednesday, up from 618 the previous day.

Meanwhile, 609 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 9,869 in Afghanistan.

The COVID-19 has spread to almost all countries across the globe since its first case was detected in China. The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the worst-hit states.

The pandemic has killed over 477,807 worldwide, with 9,273,773 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,645,628, according to Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19

Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 29,481 with 618 deaths

2 days ago

June 23, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 20 people have died of Coronavirus in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the death cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 2, Balkh 5, Paktia 1, Nangarhar 1, Logar 6, and Badakhshan 5, bringing the total fatalities to 618.

Meanwhile, 324 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.

The cases – Kabul 92, Herat 98, Balkh 40, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 4, Ghazni 39, Badakhshan 19, Laghman 10, Kunar 3, Samangan 1 – in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

It brings the total infections to 29,481 in Afghanistan.

The ministry further said that 419 people have been discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours after receiving treatment.

So far, 9,260 people have recovered from the virus.

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed

3 days ago

June 22, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2020)

