Afghanistan records 33 new COVID-19 cases

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health Friday reported that 33 new Coronavirus cases were positive out of 207 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The cases were registered in Herat (24), Takhar (2), Kunduz (1), Badghis (4), and Ghor (2) provinces.

It brings the total affected people to 37,894 in Afghanistan.

According to the data shared by the Ministry, so far, 100,351 samples have been tested in the COVID-19 testing centers.

The ministry added that currently there are 8519 active Coronavirus cases in the country.

Meanwhile, no death cases were recorded in the past 24 hours while the health ministry registered 335 recoveries.

The ministry stated that 452 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospitals after treatment, adding that, 27,166 had recovered so far.

So far, 1,385 COVID-19 patients have died and 27,990 others recovered from the virus since the first case was detected in February.

There are 22,726,945 cases tested positive worldwide, with 794,466 deaths and 14,568,845 recoveries.