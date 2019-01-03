Afghanistan Reacts to Trump’s Remarks

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2019)

In response to the latest remarks by the U.S. President Donald Trump, the government of Afghanistan says there is a difference between statements and the official policy of a country.

According to a statement released from President Ashraf Ghani’s office late on Thursday, the government of Afghanistan has asked Washington to provide an explanation regarding the recent Trump statement.

“Through our diplomatic channels, we have asked the friend government of the United States of America to provide clarity regarding some statements made. We are hopeful to receive the response in the near future,” the statement said.

The U.S. President said on Wednesday that he wants the regional countries, including India, Russia, and Pakistan to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Trump further justified the Soviet Union’s ten-year invasion of Afghanistan. He also asserted that Moscow’s involvement in Afghanistan in the 1980s led to the “bankruptcy” and breakup of the Soviet Union.