Afghanistan ranked 2nd on IRC crisis watchlist for 2021

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned that the most dangerous humanitarian emergencies on their 2021 watchlist includes Afghanistan, which is dealing with a triple threat of COVID, climate change and conflict.

The IRC, which published its 2021 Emergency Watchlist on Tuesday, stated that the most dangerous humanitarian emergencies of 2021 are nearly all neglected.

Their new analysis shows Yemen is the country most at risk of humanitarian catastrophe in 2021, followed by Afghanistan, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo and then Ethiopia.

The report found that measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are leaving women behind, as they face devastating harm to economic opportunities, schooling, and access to healthcare in these crisis countries.

The IRC stated that ongoing conflict compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have led to unprecedented emergencies across the globe.

David Miliband, President and CEO at the IRC, said, “2020 will go down as one of the most turbulent years in history, but the next year will be remembered for how we either helped or turned away from those suffering the most.

“Watchlist 2021 should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers, government leaders, and concerned citizens around the world about the cost of neglecting humanitarian crises – and how they urgently need international attention,” he said.

According to Milliband, “the most severe and devastating crises like Afghanistan, Syria and DRC have been reeling for years or even decades, and are expected to become even worse in 2021.”

He also said that the triple threat of conflict, COVID-19 and climate change are dramatically worsening an already dire situation for people living in conflict-affected countries and that women and girls are especially impacted by all aspects of conflict, “as we see rises in violence against women, early and forced marriage, loss of income and education opportunities.”

Displacement was also at an historic all time high in conflict-ridden countries, he said and aid agencies like the IRC are increasingly under attack and face obstacles put in place by parties to conflict that prevent them from reaching those most in need.

Watchlist 2021 meanwhile also found that long-running conflicts in places like Afghanistan are driving the largest increases in humanitarian needs.

The number of people in need in Afghanistan has risen by 385 percent since 2015.

IRC stated that many of these countries at war “are at risk of an even more violent 2021.”

The organization stated that Watchlist countries are the most dangerous places for aid workers: since 2016, 94 percent of all aid workers killed, 84 percent of aid workers injured and 98 percent of aid workers kidnapped have been in the countries on this year’s list.

“Wars are increasingly fought without respect for International Humanitarian Law, resulting in direct harm to civilians and critical infrastructure,” the report read.

The Watchlist’s ranked Top Ten is where the IRC assesses there is greatest risk of deterioration leading to the most serious emergencies in 2021. The countries, in order of most at risk, are as follows:

1. Yemen

2. Afghanistan

3. Syria

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

5. Ethiopia

6. Burkina Faso

7. South Sudan

8. Nigeria

9. Venezuela

10. Mozambique